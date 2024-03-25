Trends from the ‘10s that should come back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

I am an avid fan of all the different trends that are popular on TikTok right now, but I can’t help but think back to “retro” trends that captured the attention of everyone.

The 2010s era was so iconic in many different ways, but these unique trends will always hold a special place in my heart.

1. Slime

Slime was the epitome of the 2010s. It was one of the biggest trends of its time, and I miss it so much. There were so many fun different kinds like butter slime, cloud slime, and icee slime. I was never advanced enough to make any other type of slime besides the basic one that almost anyone can make. I vote we bring back slime in 2024!! It was so, so fun and the perfect “craft” to make you feel like a woman in STEM.

2. James Charles Makeup Palate

I never had the James Charles makeup palate, but so many of my friends did and they cannot stop raving about it to this day. On TikTok many users claim that one of the eyeshadows is THE BEST highlighter, prompting James Charles to respond in a stitch announcing a new palate might be dropping soon. So, it’s possible we will get the James Charles makeup palate we deserve in 2024!!

3. Disney D-Signed Clothing

THIS!!! Whenever I went to Target, the FIRST thing I would look for was Disney D-Signed clothes for my favorite Disney Channel show/movie. And when I found it, it usually didn’t go back on the rack, but into the cart instead. I think bringing these clothes back into today’s style would be so fun. It would be even better if there was a collab with Netflix or another streaming service so you could shop looks inspired by your current favorite shows.

4. Avocado everything

In 2016, avocados easily became the trendiest fruit with iconic foods like avocado toast. While avocados are still available in many restaurants’ menus, you usually have to charge more for them to be added to your meal. I think it is about time that we revive the avocado lore and take away the extra charge!!

5. Bottle Flipping

While I love bottle flipping, many people despise it simply because of the noise it makes while trying to perfectly land the water bottle. Bottle flipping is the perfect task if you are bored and have a mostly empty bottle. I love it – bring it back!!

6. Boat Shoes

I’m a big fan of Sperry shoes. Maybe it’s because I had to wear them all of middle school, but I think they have such a vibe when worn with the right outfit. Perfect summer shoes!!

7. Neon

From 2015 to 2017 you could pretty much always find me in a neon yellow or pink shirt with awful athletic shorts. Was it good fashion? Absolutely not, but it was neon!! In my opinion, everyone looks good in neon, they just have to find the right color that suits them, and that is what makes neon so perfect!! I am a big neon color fan and it will definitely reappear this year!!