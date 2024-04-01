Pearl Skin Is Spring’s Prettiest Makeup Trend: Here’s How To Get The Look

New beauty trend alert! Pearl skin makeup has recently been taking over my FYP and it’s giving celestial angel vibes. This stunning makeup method is all about enhancing your skin’s natural glow and emphasizing your features with blush and highlighter. If you want a makeup look that exudes glowy goddess energy, pearl skin makeup is where it’s at.

Pearl skin makeup is super dewy, so there’s no need for any matte products, lots of contour, or tons of setting powder. Prepping your face is a key step to achieving this look, so grab your fave creamy lotion, or better yet, L’Oreal’s Glotion, as a base. Use as many glow-enhancing skin products as you want for prep. The more hydrated and shiny your skin looks, the better!

Next, apply your go-to foundation. You can also use a CC cream if you want a more natural look. The most important step is applying a highlighter to the high points of your cheekbones and a dewy blush. Finish off with a glossy lip oil and you’re officially luminescent.

But wait…you’re probably wondering “What are the best products to get the pearl skin makeup look?” Don’t worry, I got you. Here are 12 products that are bound to leave your skin shining. This is not good for my online shopping addiction.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer ($13) Available in five shades, this Glotion is the perfect base for pearl skin makeup. It leaves your skin lightly tinted and extra glowy. It’s lightweight and can be used all over your body too, not just on your face. I’m obsessed. See On Target L\’Oréal Paris

rhode glazing milk ($30) Hailey Bieber’s rhode collection never disappoints. Her glazing milk promotes hydration, reduces redness over time, and helps calm irritated skin. It’s literally made to make your skin glow with hydration. See On rhode rhode

rhode peptide glazing fluid ($30) This quick-absorbing gel serum hydrates and plumps your skin, leaving your face looking ultra-glazed. You can even mix the rhode glazing fluid with your fave foundation. My eczema is shaking. See On rhode rhode

Glossier Futuredew Oil Serum Hybrid ($28) Glossier’s Futuredew is all about radiant-looking skin. It’s made with plant-based extracts that are known to “visibly increase brightness.” You can wear it alone, mix it with sunscreen or makeup, or just use it as a highlighter. An iconic product. See On Glossier Glossier

Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush ($25) Pearl skin makeup calls for some glowing blush. Saie’s Dew Blush literally has “dew” in its name. With nine shades to choose from, you’re bound to find one that matches your vibe. It has a super creamy formula and has been dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin. See On Sephora Saie

Benefit Cosmetics High Beam Satin Pink Liquid Highlighter ($24) This liquid highlighter is gorgeous. Expertly accent your cheekbones and eyebrows with Benefit Cosmetics High Beam Highlighter. It’s giving subtle, yet glowy at the same time. I need this right now. See On Sephora Benefit Cosmetics

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight ($25) We have yet another illuminating highlighter to add to your pearl skin beauty collection! Selena Gomez’s makeup brand is known for popping off, and this liquid highlighter is proof of that. Rare Beauty’s website even says that this product is made with literal “light-reflecting pearl particles.” Idk what could be more efficient at achieving pearl skin makeup than that? See On Sephora Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter ($25) Did I mention that Rare Beauty just dropped their brand new highlighter blush combo on March 28? It’s literally perfect for the pearl skin trend. Thank you SelGo! See On Sephora Rare Beauty

Pixi by Petra On-The-Glow Super Glow ($18) If you want a gel-cream highlighter instead of a liquid one, try the On-The-Glow Super Glow highlighter stick. Bonus: it’s infused with aloe vera and fruit extracts for soothing and nourishing the skin while serving pearl skin radiance at the same time. See On Target Pixi by Petra

ColourPop Lux Lip Oil ($10) If we’re doing glowy makeup, our lips can’t be crusty! Try ColourPop’s Lux Lip Oil to get some dewy and glossy lips. This product is non-sticky and can be layered over lipstick or worn alone – it’s a slay either way. See On ColourPop ColourPop

Gisou Honey Infused Hydrating Lip Oil ($28) Umm…honey-infused lip oil? Sign me up right now. Gisou’s Lip Oil is made with Mirsalehi honey and bee garden oils to nourish your lips. I don’t even know what bee garden oils are but I need this high-shine lip oil ASAP. See On Sephora Gisou

BRB, filling up my cart with all of these. Pearl skin, your era is now.