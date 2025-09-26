Mix and match: ultimate guide to wear more than one print in the same outfit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, fashion has been showing itself as more than ever daring, although that is not that shocking, considering that fashion has always been found its way to provoke society no matter what. Looking through that point of view, the new “weird” it’s to mix, match and be unique. Keep reading to check out the ultimate high tendency in the fashion world!

To start, we have to follow some exotic matching “rules”, as soon as, even weird mixes have to make some sense.

Color: try matching the colors in the outfit, but what does that mean? It means to match different prints, with the need to unite them by its color.

Mix scale: When one print is bold and the other is subtle, they balance each other. Keep the smaller print closer to your body and the larger print as the statement piece (jacket, skirt, wide-leg pants).

Anchor with neutrals: If you’re nervous, break up your prints with a solid color. A leopard print skirt + striped top + black leather jacket = masterpiece!

There’s also some other tricks, like: Repeating one element in the look – creating harmony by echoing a color, texture, or shape or playing with texture – “print” doesn’t have to mean flat fabric, for example: Jacquard plaid skirt + embroidered floral blouse, showing that textured prints add depth without overwhelming.

Animal print + floral? Sounds good?

Animal print normally scares people by the afraid to look “tacky”, but in the point of view of this author, we can only know if something works by testing it!

Still in the florals, but make it more digital. Mixing print can be terrifying, and mixing florals? can always cause some desperation… Although let’s not panic, everything (if it’s your style) it’s going to work out in the end.

So try to imagine flowers, the big ones, close to 3D flowers, weird, right? What could possibly work with that? The answer is: with plaid (fashion week vibes) or even with stripes (feminine + graphic).

Polka Dots? Is that even fashion?

Polka dots has never abandoned fashion. I guess it just takes some time to breath and rebuild itself, but repeat it my dear: never out of fashion! Well, it depends on your style of course, but particularly I guess there’s something timeless about it.



Polka dots can work with animal print (a modern one obviously) or you can mix different sizes of dots in the same outfit! It looks very good.

The timeless print: stripes!

Now, this is surely never going out of fashion, since it’s popularity in the 20s by Coco Chanel, the stripes has never been out of fashion!

The stripes can be minimalist, rebel, formal and a lot of other options in a look, it’s not that difficult to mix and match with it.

However, every era has a unique way of remaking mode, in this case, to reinvent the pattern: by using stripes with different widths, arranged diagonally, in multiple colors, to match, choose from tropical floral, geometric, or animal print designs.

Criss-Cross: new era!

In this one I fear not everybody is going to enjoy the mix, maybe people with vintage or grunge style will like this one.. Refreshed by new color and different designs, criss-cross can cause a urban chic style, with the help from again: florals patterns! Also, it can bring another vibe, by making na retro fun look, using criss-cross + polka dots.

