As the sun starts to shine a tad bit more and the flowers begin to bloom, we enter spring my favourite season of all. Spring radiates new growth, bright colours, and all-round good energy. As we enter this season, it also means a much needed wardrobe change from the winter blues. Let this be a guide on how to enter spring with style.

Florals, florals, florals

Spring is the season of flowers, and everywhere you turn the flowers are blossoming. It is the perfect time to start wearing floral print everything – skirts, dresses, tops, and even accessories. Anything can be floral, thats exactly the beauty of it. Florals elude soft femininity and don’t need to be reduced the classic pink or red colours. They can be blue, green, or yellow print florals. Whatever colour palette, the floral print alone will elevate your outfit to another level and leave you feeling like the fairy goddess you are.

Pastels

Pastel colours and spring are a timeless duo. Colours such as sage green, baby blue, and pastel pink capture the colours of this beautiful season. These colours bring a sense of tranquility, while remaining effortlessly classy. Whether it’s a pastel satin skirt, trousers, or blouse, incorporating pastels in your spring wardrobe is most definitely an essential.

Footwear

In the spring, we can finally get rid of those heavy winter boots and our lightweight shoes are back in. Loafers, ballet flats, espadrilles and white trainers are a great choice for everyday outfits. Or, for more refined evening outfits, strappy sandals and heels bring a pop of summer to your spring outfit – who doesn’t love a reminder of summer?

Spring is the season of rebirth and new beginnings, so it’s the perfect chance to do the same to your wardrobe. With this in mind, embrace this season with open arms and experiment with different prints and colours to find the right style for you. I hope you are now ready to enter this colourful feeling as confident as ever!

