The Polka Dots Renaissance: Why this vintage print is suddenly everywhere again

A glimpse of elegance and charisma in a post-war period, enhanced by memorable female figures such as Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, Minnie Mouse and Audrey Hepburn. Polka dots, the symbol of fashion in the 50’s, are back in 2025 taking over Carolina Herrera’s runaways and in celebrities’ wardrobe.

But what makes this print fashion’s favorite for this summer and spring?

Origins and First Appearances

The name “polka dots” appeared in fashion for the first time thanks to a traditional European dance, called “polka”. It consisted of couples or groups of people dancing in circles. The thrilling rhythm and dance dynamics were related to the pattern by being both seen as fun, light and comforting. Soon, these qualities became the main reasons why Walt Disney decided to use this print to characterize one of his most successful creations: Minnie Mouse.

But even though Minnie was created in 1928, the polka dots gained popularity in 1950’s, after World War II, a period full of hope which gave the pattern a space to grow. Since then, the print has become increasingly established in the fashion world, appearing in Christian Dior’s haute couture and being used by huge celebrities at the time as Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. Beyond the catwalks, it also found it’s fun and elegant place in pop culture, with songs like “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” (1960).

It’s Versatility

Polka dots never really went out of fashion, they were always present in different ways and trends. From the vintage style from the 50’s to the powerful style from the 80’s and now the modern style of 2025.

It can be said that the main reason for its survival in the fashion world is its adaptability. This allows it to be reinterpreted in infinite ways and intentions changing its size, color, pattern, shape and even material. With this, the print can fit perfectly in the most diverse combinations of clothes, from the most everyday to the most extravagant, another reason why it’s so popular among all economic classes, increasing even more its popularity.

The Modern Polka Dots

And once again, the polka dots are trending and taking place in prominent events, like Valentino, Fendi, Dior and Balenciaga’s Resort 2026 collections. It was also the main highlight in Carolina Herrera and Jacquemus Spring 2025 collections. And although it seems, this fashion did not suddenly reappear in the walkways.

Some remarkable examples from recent years and the beginning of this pattern’s resurgent were Ariana Grande’s Balmain dress at the Academy Museum Gala 2024, Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior dress at the Oscars 2024 and Margot Robbie’s Valentino dress to promote Barbie between 2023/2024.

Leaving the red carpet to the everyday life of celebrities, Dua Lipa was spotted enjoying her vacations with her bold polka dot bikini. Other celebrities soon appeared following the lead, like Hailey Bieber with her capri pants and Kylie Jenner showing up with bikinis and dresses presenting the print.

With its classic and charming pattern, black and white polka dots are everywhere, from shoes to hats, blouses to skirts. But is mistaken who believes that the print only had significant innovations in the piece of clothing in which it is found. Not everyone is into neutral clothes and one solution for that is to opt for warm tones, such as red and yellow with white dots. The strong colors bring an audacious aspect while the white details keep it elegant and with its vintage trend.

But being related to summer and daylight makes it impossible to wear the pattern in a club and match the vibe? No, it’s not impossible! Black backgrounds with metallic or pearly dots are becoming increasingly popular among night out cultures. In dresses or skirts, the dots made with shiny materials match 100% urban life, giving it a romantic and sophisticated touch. With creativity and boldness, polka dots can match every look and lifestyle.

