Forever Young: Why is Gen Z so scared of getting old

For many people, aging is a subject that can be scary. This fear of the unknown and signs of time on the face has mainly affected generation z, who share the feeling in trends on social media, such as one entitled “Things I do to slow down aging process at 14 years old”.

Even though they are still young, this group born between 1997 and 2010 is already concerned about the natural loss of collagen, 70% of them use anti-aging serums daily, according to the intelligence company Circana. “We see a phobia, as if aging were a disease”, says dermatologist Carla Albuquerque, full member of the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology) in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo.

Youth as synonymous for beauty

Although wrinkles are the result of natural skin aging, being determined by genetic factors, hormonal issues and metabolic reactions, according to SBD, they are seen as unwanted even before generation Z. This is because a young-looking face carries an identity and social value capable of influencing the perception of aging throughout a society, especially the youngest, who “will be the next” to go through this process.

Researcher at the Institute of Psychology at USP (University of São Paulo) Esny Soares says in an interview with the institution’s newspaper that “historically, the idea of ​​getting older has always been rejected, getting old is synonymous with being outdated”.

Therefore, an older appearance would be associated with something negative , thus being devalued. “As if appearance had the power to reveal people’s worth”, complements the specialist.

A psychologist Rosi Valentim also addresses neuroscience issues to address the subject. She explains that until the age of 25, the region of the brain responsible for planning, decision-making and even controlling emotions, called the prefrontal cortex, is still developing. Therefore, “there is difficulty in regulating emotions and also making this feeling of fear much more intense”, says Rosi.

The role of social media

Additionally, the professional highlights that-as digital natives- young people from Generation Z are exposed early and with high frequency to beauty ideals promoted on social media. Thus, this virtual space acts as a stage for social validation, where youth and the absence of signs of aging are constantly reinforced. Unlike previous generations, who saw aging as synonymous with wisdom and stability, today’s young people are faced with a reality where aging is seen as something to be avoided.

The pressure to fit into unrealistic aesthetic standards, intensified by the constant presence of influencers and filtered images, contributes to a distorted view of aging, generating insecurities and anxieties.

This digital environment tends to promote a cycle of comparison and dependence on external approval, intensifying the fear of losing social relevance as time passes. Furthermore, the impact of events such as the pandemic, which brought uncertainty and pessimism about the future, also amplifies the negative feeling linked to getting older, making this generation feel even more vulnerable in the face of life’s natural changes.

To address anxiety related to aging, it is crucial to promote conscious use of social media. The psychologist recommends reviewing the content followed in order to reduce exposure to images that negatively affect self-image and seeking authentic connections outside the virtual environment are important steps.

Mindfulness practices and using a journal to reflect on self-image are effective in strengthening emotional resilience. The practice of mindfulness, by strengthening the prefrontal cortex, helps regulate anxiety and develop a more balanced identity. Recording feelings and evaluating the impact of social media can help young people reconfigure their perceptions and build a healthier relationship with their appearance.

Selling Preventive Aging

Comparing the consumption of anti-aging products between generations, Generation Z adopts an approach focused on well-being and maintaining a youthful appearance. The concept of “preventative aging” has become common, with procedures such as Botox, dermal fillers and anti-aging serums being incorporated early into young people’s routines.

According to Trendalytics, interest in these procedures increased by 63% in 2023, and 70% of young Gen Z people use anti-aging serums daily, according to Circana. This trend is driven by the constant use of filters and idealized images on social media.

Cristina Nuñez, co-founder of True Beauty Ventures, notes the paradox of this movement: “On the one hand, they advocate body positivity and authenticity, but they are very focused on anti-aging,” she told CNN. Although they promote acceptance, the pressure to maintain a perfect, youthful appearance persists.

The commercialization of fear

The beauty industry has exploited the fear of aging, creating a lucrative market. The anti-aging market is estimated to be worth more than US$88 billion by 2026. The supply of skin care products related to anti-aging has grown 10% in the last two years, and the search for sunscreen has tripled. This phenomenon highlights the commercialization of fear, transforming a natural process into an opportunity for continuous consumption.

Long-Term Impact of Early Interventions

Early use of anti-aging treatments such as Botox and dermal fillers raises concerns about their long-term consequences. The medicalization of youth can generate dependence on aesthetic interventions and distort the perception of oneself. Furthermore, the young, still developing brain can be particularly affected by this excessive focus on physical appearance.Psychologist Rosi Valentim warns that the fear of aging can impact mental health, generating a cycle of anxiety, low self-esteem and even depression.

If left unaddressed, this fear can predispose young people to self-image disorders, as the developing brain tends to create negative thought patterns. However, brain plasticity makes it possible to reverse these patterns with interventions such as mindfulness practice, which can help regulate anxiety and promote a more balanced view of appearance and aging.

