A digital detox is something that could be a refreshing change, and the best part is that it doesn’t mean getting rid of social media or your technology.

Being constantly surrounded by social media, phones, and screens can sometimes make you think it’s time to put it away, but that’s a lot easier said than done. Growing up in society right now pretty much means you’re glued to your phone and chronically online. Life revolves around influencers and what they’re up to, what memes are trending, and just seeing what is going on with everybody else.

However, sometimes being online can cause “brain rot”. Being online and being so involved with social media and devices can make you feel trapped, instigating feelings of disappearing and getting rid of all social media to unclutter your life. There are some people who are able to do that, they can deactivate all social media accounts and fully move on. However, if you’re like me and you can’t give it up, a digital cleanse might be a better idea. Social media is a great outlet for creative expression, networking, keeping in touch with people, and learning new things. But, social media can also be a place for distractions, misinformation, and feelings of superficiality.

What is a digital detox?

A digital detox is where you intentionally set time aside, with the purpose of limiting your media consumption and decluttering your phone. Taking a break from social media and restricting your intake can be beneficial to your mental and physical health.

It is important to understand and teach yourself that you can be away from social media and your life won’t end. For a lot of people, social media has become a lifeline, it can be hard to imagine life without social media. What do you do when you don’t have Instagram or TikTok to scroll through for hours on end? How do you stay in contact with your friends when you don’t use Snapchat? A digital detox doesn’t mean you have to completely erase your social media presence, it just means that you’re limiting your use.

A digital detox is essentially decluttering your phone and limiting your screen time. Go through your playlists, photos, apps, contacts, and old messages. Make your device feel clean and safe. It can be overwhelming when you have so many unopened emails and apps that haven’t been opened since they’ve been downloaded. This will help your phone feel cleaner, and then start to limit your screen time.

It can be hard to stop scrolling on social media but remember how you feel after hours of it. A detox will help with the unnecessary “doom scrolling” where you just can’t stop looking at whatever is going on. Going through your following list or YouTube subscriptions can help lessen that scrolling and also ensure that you’re seeing what you actually want to see. It’s easy to get wrapped up in other people’s lives, remember it’s your life and social media is a place for you to enjoy what you’re interested in. A digital detox helps with the unnecessary pressure from people you don’t even know.

How do you do a digital cleanse?

The first step to a digital detox is figuring out what you need and what goals you want to focus on. Create a goal that is specifically for reducing a device or media and then you have to stick to a time commitment. This could mean limiting your screen time on TikTok to two hours a day for four weeks. Figure out what is a realistic time frame for you to do your cleanse, is it two weeks or two months?

Another way to ensure you execute your digital cleanse is by creating a phone curfew or a restricted phone area. A phone curfew is where you turn off your phone at a specific time every day, sticking to a phone-free routine. Whereas a restricted phone area is an area where you won’t allow yourself to use your phone. For example, if you do most of your doom scrolling in bed, make that a no-phone zone. This will help keep your chosen sanctuary, a sanctuary!

What are the benefits?

Limiting screen time and decluttering your social media and apps makes you practice not being attached to your phone at all times. It can also help prove to yourself and others that dependency can be broken! You can still use social media and your device while exhibiting control over it. It can establish a new perspective and appreciation for social media.

Learning how to not rely on social media and your phone can help sharpen your focus. Without all of the notifications and hearing about things going on that have nothing to do with you, you can be more focused and productive with your time. It also makes you a more attentive listener because you aren’t distracted by who might have liked your story or sent you a Snapchat. You will have better social interactions since you have to connect with people face to face, rather than being chronically on your phone.

You will gain more control of your time. Instead of reflexively checking your phone every three minutes you will actually be able to do work quicker. Sometimes you start an assignment and write your name down, then immediately turn on your screen to see what notifications you have or what you’re missing. Gaining control of your own time makes your work seem quicker. You’d be shocked at how quickly things can get down with no distractions.

A digital detox also opens the doors for new hobbies. What do you do when you’re not on your phone at all times? You can start exercising, going for walks, meeting with people, reading, knitting, journaling, or building something new. It’s important to know that you can have hobbies that don’t involve screens.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a digital detox helps limit any excessive use of screens. It also helps your eyes and neck because looking down or up at a screen for the majority of the day can really hurt you. A digital detox helps you pinpoint unhealthy habits and help you see what you wish to change! A detox gives you the chance to take your time back. By disconnecting and limiting the use of screens and social media, you can reduce stress, anxiety, and FOMO. This break lets you be creative on your own and it allows for a chance to reconnect with your relationships in real life. A digital detox encourages healthier habits and can help you find a balance between social media and what is happening in real life.