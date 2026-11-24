This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving from your hometown to a new city for college comes with a long list of firsts, many of them deeply personal and challenging, such as running out of meal ideas after an exhausting day of classes. When this change happens, food is no longer something that just magically shows up on the dinner table and begins to require financial planning, time management, and, beyond that, emotional energy.

This welcome sense of independence takes more when it also means that everything depends completely on you. What to buy, how to make it, and how much to spend turn into real daily demands that directly impact your plan. When you add that pressure to the already packed routine of college and extracurriculars activities, managing your own meals becomes your responsibility.

Between coursework, exams, internships, and life in an unfamiliar place, cooking might feel like just one more necessary obligation of adult life. And, when you take a closer look, cooking takes on a much more significant meaning, turning into a source of comfort and strength.

Why Healthy Eating Habits Matter From Childhood

The way we connect with food in adulthood begins to take shape long before we grow up, and having access to fresh, healthy, home-cooked meals since childhood doesn’t just build solid nutritional habits, but also an emotional bond and a sense of food security that stays with us in our daily lives. It is around the family table that we learn, even without realizing it, that cooking is one of the truest ways to show affection.

This deep association between memory, care, and flavor plays a fundamental role speaks a lot about in the 2010 film Toast — based on the autobiography, Toast: The Story of a Boy’s Hunger by renowned British chef Nigel Slater. In the story, we follow the journey of a the young protagonist as he grows up surrounded by canned food, pre-cooked, cold, and without affection, until he discovers in home cooking a way of self-expression and belonging. Nowadays, Gen Z resignifies this very idea as the concept of “comfort food” goes viral.

For college students, comfort food has nothing to do with complex techniques or fine dining — learning to cook in college isn’t about having professional culinary skills at all, and in fact, it’s not about how talented you are in the kitchen. Instead, it means bringing food back as a hug that helps them feel connected even through a draining routine away from home. What really counts is feeling comfortable with a meal that makes your day easier or reminds you of your family, allowing you to connect with food and bring back that nostalgic sense of belonging we built in childhood.

Reality Check: What Happens When We Move Away for College?

When we leave the comfort of our family home for a tiny apartment or shared student housing in another city, all the experiences built throughout childhood areis put to the test. Without a daily support system, students quickly realize that the greatest obstacle in the kitchen often happens before preparing — it is the mental organization that needs to decide, buy, and finally cook what to eat every day, even when the brain is already tiring.

These challenges become even more relevant when you have specific food preferences or restrictions. For those who aren’t used to eating red meat, for example, meal planning demands constant creativity to rotate between chicken, fish, and eggs without getting bored. When you run out of time and creativity to finish in the middle of the week, the temptation to take the easy way out — whether through burger delivery or frozen processed meals — becomes almost irresistible of how practical it is. However, depending on these choices constantly can end up creating an unhealthy eating cycle, affecting both your budget and your daily energy.

The “Comfort Food” Effect on Social Media — and How It Fits Into a Real Routine

Caught between the pressure of a limited time and the need for comfort, the “comfort food” concept has become a hit for Gen Z, who scroll through social media content every day. On TikTok and Instagram, preparing simple, nostalgic, and comforting meals has gained popularity as a safe space to express feelings. But, it is obvious that this online world carries a toxic side: influencers with unrealistic routines, waking up at 5 a.m. to prepare picture-perfect “chia puddings” topped with expensive fruit, can leave you feeling guilty and frustrated when your feed is bombarded with wellness algorithms and high-budget meal standards.

Although, learning how to filter your algorithm opens the door to a genuinely helpful community worth following: creators focused on 15-minute comfort recipes, easy seasoning hacks, and smart ways to repurpose food. Bringing this habit into daily planning is what truly saves a college routine.

, Iinstead of chasing for aesthetic perfection, the best way to mantain this habit is to keep versatile ingredients on hand and have a few tricks up your sleeve for those exhausting days. A simple pasta with white sauce, cherry tomatoes, and salad, for example, takes just a few minutes to make. It feels fresh, keeps you full when you add a protein like chicken breast, and helps you avoid processed foods by— turning dinner preparation into an easy and enjoyable part of your week.

Reconnecting With Food Through Friends

Finally, when we take eating out of an individual routine and bring it into a shared space, the adaptation to a new life becomes so much easier. Hosting friends at home and turning dinner prep into a group hangout, completely reframes our relationship with food, taking the weight of the obligation off by herself and bringing back the joy of eating through these moments together.

Cutting up ingredients while catching up, trying a family recipe, or inventing new ones with friends creates a direct connection to feeling at home. When we share the table with people we love, food is no longer just another step in the day, it goes back to being around happy moments and affection.

Being organized financially and planning your meals helps a lot, while figuring out your own taste in food is key. When you’re living with family, you mostly follow their habits, so moving out is your chance to build an individual routine around what you genuinely enjoy, and keep fast food under control so that it doesn’t hurt your health or your budget. That balance also means learning to be alone without feeling like it’s a problem: enjoying your own likes, your downtime, and your daily obligations, as opposed to filling your time with the wishes and plans of other people.

Still, knowing yourself is only half the story, how to share matters just as much. Changing your favorite dishes and building shared tastes with people around you brings a new perspective to life away from home. Feeling good shouldn’t be something we save only for special occasions or marked on a calendar, having friends over to cook makes everyday life feel lighter and healthier, reminding us that being together is the real recipe, the food is just a bonus in this case.

Eating with the people we care about helps ease the longing for home and shows us that, even far from family, the friends and the memories we build together are what end up transforming the unknown and the insecure into a new home, elevating our quality of life and bringing genuine joy to everyday routines.

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The article above was edited by Melissa Fernandes de Melo

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