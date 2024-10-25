Chia Seed Water Isn’t Worth The Hype, So Here Are 5 Tastier Alternatives

If you haven’t already tried it, I’m sure you’ve at least heard of the trending “chia seed water” that’s all over TikTok: A cold glass of water, a tablespoon of chia seeds, and a splash of lemon for flavor. Well… I tried it. Now, don’t get me wrong, because I’m all for chia seeds and their trending health benefits — but, what if I told you there were much tastier ways to indulge in the trend?
Chia seeds have been well known for their many benefits — including their support in digestion, reduction of blood pressure and sugar levels, and protection against chronic diseases. High in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, chia seed water started to circulate TikTok when its benefits, specifically revolving around acne, bloating, and weight reduction, started to become a viral trend.
I started incorporating chia seeds in my diet a few years back mostly because my mom introduced me to them. I was a hormonal teenager struggling with acne, stomach aches, and inflammation — so I was basically desperate to try anything that may help. Not long after, I noticed a change. Years later, I still swear by chia seeds.
So, when I found out about the chia seed water trend, I was ecstatic to try a new, easy way to incorporate chia into my everyday lifestyle. However, after trying it, I couldn’t get over the texture (which, for those of you who don’t know, is like little pearls of tapioca). And, even though chia has a pretty mild taste, I found that the lemon accentuated it, rather than masked it. As much as I wanted to enjoy it, I just couldn’t.
Instead of chia seed water, there are so many other ways to incorporate chia into your diet. So, here are five chia seed water alternatives that not only have a better texture, but they’re much yummier, too.
- Smoothies
-
Smoothies are one of the easiest ways to add chia seeds to your diet. If you’re on the go and need a quick bite to eat, throw in your favorite fruits, vegetables, and yogurt (or for my dairy-free baddies, your choice of milk), and top it off with a tablespoon of chia seeds. Honestly, however you make your smoothies will work. Because, either way, I promise after it’s blended and you’ve let it sit for 20 minutes to soften, you won’t even notice they’re there. In fact, throw some coconut shavings, nuts, granola — whatever your heart desires — and make it a yummy smoothie bowl!
- Oatmeal
-
Another quick and easy breakfast, oatmeal is the perfect way to incorporate chia seeds into your diet without having to deal with the texture of them. Because oatmeal is already pretty soft and pudding-like, chia seeds blend in seamlessly. Also, because oatmeal is pretty flavourful, the mild flavor of chia seeds is undetectable. Boil a kettle and mix your chia seeds with your oats. Throw in your favorite fruit, honey, syrup, or whatever you like, and you have yourself a quick and easy meal rich in chia seeds!
- Salads
-
Chia seeds can be used both as a topping for your salad or in the dressing, either works. Personally, I prefer adding them to the dressing, but this is just because I don’t enjoy the crunch. But if you do, by all means, go for it! However, if you choose to add them to the dressing, let it sit for about 20 minutes so the chia seeds can expand and become soft. This way, you won’t be able to taste them or know that they’re there.
- Chia seed pudding
-
This is probably one of the most popular ways to eat chia seeds. All you have to do is throw some chia seeds in a mason jar or cup with milk of your choice (personally, I use oat milk), add your flavor and topics (could be fruit, honey, syrup, cocoa, you name it), shake it up, and let chill for a few hours or overnight. When it’s done, give it a mix and enjoy! Like oatmeal, the chia seeds blend into the softness and pudding-like texture.
- Baked goods
-
This is definitely my favorite way to have chia seeds. Whether you’re making banana bread, cake, muffins, or any baked goods, you can toss a tablespoon or two of chia seeds in before it goes in the oven. Take it out and enjoy! IMHO, it makes next to no difference in taste or texture.