Chia Seed Water Isn’t Worth The Hype, So Here Are 5 Tastier Alternatives

If you haven’t already tried it, I’m sure you’ve at least heard of the trending “chia seed water” that’s all over TikTok: A cold glass of water, a tablespoon of chia seeds, and a splash of lemon for flavor. Well… I tried it. Now, don’t get me wrong, because I’m all for chia seeds and their trending health benefits — but, what if I told you there were much tastier ways to indulge in the trend?

Chia seeds have been well known for their many benefits — including their support in digestion, reduction of blood pressure and sugar levels, and protection against chronic diseases. High in protein, fiber, and antioxidants, chia seed water started to circulate TikTok when its benefits, specifically revolving around acne, bloating, and weight reduction, started to become a viral trend.

I started incorporating chia seeds in my diet a few years back mostly because my mom introduced me to them. I was a hormonal teenager struggling with acne, stomach aches, and inflammation — so I was basically desperate to try anything that may help. Not long after, I noticed a change. Years later, I still swear by chia seeds.

So, when I found out about the chia seed water trend, I was ecstatic to try a new, easy way to incorporate chia into my everyday lifestyle. However, after trying it, I couldn’t get over the texture (which, for those of you who don’t know, is like little pearls of tapioca). And, even though chia has a pretty mild taste, I found that the lemon accentuated it, rather than masked it. As much as I wanted to enjoy it, I just couldn’t.

Instead of chia seed water, there are so many other ways to incorporate chia into your diet. So, here are five chia seed water alternatives that not only have a better texture, but they’re much yummier, too.