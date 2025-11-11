Moving Away for University: What Living Alone Taught Me About Independence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Toronto - Mississauga chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving out for university feels exciting, until the homesickness and quiet nights hit. Here’s what living alone taught me about true independence.

The Fantasy of Freedom

It all sounds thrilling at first, the idea of moving away for university, starting fresh, and finally having freedom. Maybe it’s all the movies showing people finding themselves in big cities. Or maybe it’s the dream of proving you can make it on your own. But when I actually moved away from my hometown to start university, I quickly realized that independence isn’t just about freedom; it’s also about learning to deal with loneliness, build self-discipline, and keep yourself afloat when no one’s there to remind you. This is the reality no one tells you about when you chase the dream of freedom.

The hardest part of living away from home

I’ll never forget the day I found out I got into my dream university. The reaction from my parents wasn’t what I expected— they were proud, but quiet. I still remember the drive from Montreal to Toronto in our small family car, with my dad and boyfriend taking turns behind the wheel. Watching my dad’s hair turn grey has made my heart feel heavy. I kept telling myself “I have to work really hard to make my parents proud.” But little did I know that this mindset would quietly turn into pressure and the constant fear that if I didn’t succeed, I’d disappoint them after everything they’d sacrificed for me.

Nights hit harder when you eat dinner alone without the familiar faces of your own family. Going from hearing my mom call out for me for our family meal to only being able to send photos of my food, hoping she’ll compliment my cooking through the phone. That’s when I realize how much I miss having food with my family and friends. In a new city, with new routines and no familiar faces, you have to start from square one. But sometimes you just sit there, blankly staring at the wall, wondering if all of this is really worth it. I try to keep myself busy so that I don’t have time to think about it, but the harder I try, the more the pressure builds up.

Learning to Live Alone in University

As a girl living alone, I noticed how much I’d depended on my dad for small things. Heavy boxes, stuck jars, broken furniture; those were always his job. Now it’s just me, in a quiet apartment with four white walls staring back at me.

Days pass slowly, but nights stretch even longer, and that’s when the silence starts to sink in. Making new friends hasn’t been easy. I know it takes time to adjust, but I can’t help missing my old friends when I see other girls laughing together on campus. Meanwhile, my routine looks more like this: study, work, meal prep for the week, and repeat. When life gets hard or the workload piles up, there’s no one for me to lean on. I just cry into my pillow at night, then wake up the next morning and put on a smile like everything’s fine.

Even through the loneliness, I’m grateful for the people who remind me I’m not truly alone. My boyfriend has been one of them — always checking in, listening, and grounding me when things feel overwhelming. But long-distance isn’t easy, and that’s a story I’ll save for another post.

Over time, I realized that living away from home isn’t just about surviving, it’s about slowly building a version of comfort that belongs to you.

building a home away from home

I started creating small routines: calling my parents every weekend, treating myself by finding new places after long lectures, and learning to celebrate the little wins, even if no one else saw them. These moments became my quiet reminders that I was growing.

It’s still not easy. There are days when I miss home so much that even my mom’s scolding feels like a luxury. But I’ve also learned that independence doesn’t mean doing everything alone, it means learning to rely on yourself while still letting others in. Whether it’s joining a club, talking to a classmate after lecture, or just saying “yes” to a spontaneous hangout, these small connections matter more than we think.

What I Wish I Knew Before Moving Away for university

I wish someone had told me that independence doesn’t begin with big milestones, but it starts with the little things. Like learning how to step out of your comfort zone to network with seniors. Or realizing that it’s totally fine to get out of bed, eat something warm, and let yourself rest without guilt.

I wish I knew that loneliness doesn’t mean you made the wrong choice, it means you’re stepping out of your comfort zone, and that’s supposed to feel uncomfortable at first. I wish I knew that it’s okay to cry when things get hard, and it’s okay to call home more than once a day. Growing up doesn’t mean cutting yourself off; it means learning how to balance love for your family with love for your future self.

What Independence Really Means

Most of all, I wish I knew that building a life on your own isn’t about being fearless. It’s about showing up —messy, tired, unsure — and still choosing to keep going anyway. Living away from home has taught me that freedom isn’t glamorous, it’s emotional and deeply personal. But it’s also the space where you grow the most. You begin to understand your limits, your habits, and the person you’re becoming. It’s not always pretty, but it’s real, and that’s what makes it worth it.