How Nutrition Changed My Life

“Aligned and Active” spotlights the different facets of wellness and fitness. From everyday ways to incorporate exercise into your routine to niche aspects of training that can be admired, this column will give you a way to pick my brain and all the knowledge I’ve gained from my personal journey in fitness.

It can be easy to overlook the simple act of eating food. As college students with busy schedules, it can be tempting to grab what’s convenient in the moment rather than thinking about how these choices can actually impact us long term.

Nutrition is the building block of how we fuel our bodies and can represent a way to care for ourselves. Personally, food has been one of the cornerstones that helped me feel like myself again, especially when I started nourishing my body properly. I finally felt my spark come back when I thought it was long gone.

Breaking down nutrition

There are three primary macronutrients, carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, that make up our diets. Carbohydrates serve as our primary source of energy. If you’re a self-proclaimed muscle mommy like me, then you know the importance of carbohydrates in getting you through your workout.

There are a lot of diets, such as the Keto diet, that cut out carbs completely and focus on high amounts of fats and small portions of protein. The popularity of these types of diets can cause fear of carbs in individuals looking to lose weight.

Protein is a primary source for developing and growing muscles. It’s one of the most important ways to keep our muscles functioning. For the gym rats reading, you probably know how much protein is pushed in the fitness industry. Fats are also a contributor to hormone production, which is imperative to make us feel our best, as the food we eat can have major implications on our emotional well-being.

Food isn’t your enemy

Throughout my own journey of understanding nutrition, I learned that rather than focusing on certain diets or obsessing over the number on the scale, food shouldn’t simply be a diet; it’s a lifestyle. My relationship with food used to be one of constant stress, or always thinking about what my next meal would be.

On top of that, I was a former ballet dancer, IYKYK. With a mind clouded with food thoughts, I lost touch with how food was making me feel rather than just how it made me look. At one point, without the proper nutrition, I began to have brain fog and felt disconnected from my usual upbeat personality.

Things began to shift when I changed my perspective and gained the proper knowledge on how to make food not feel like the enemy. I started to see food in a more neutral sense, not really seeing food as bad or good, but just as fuel. I found moments of joy that centered around sharing meals with others. I stopped hyper-fixating on trying to be the smallest version of myself, and through this process, I found beauty in being strong and letting my body change.

Mindful nutrition is powerful

Embracing movement with mindful nutrition is another way I developed a healthier mindset centered around food. Rather than seeing weightlifting as just a method of weight loss, I saw it as a way to grow my muscles but also as a way of showing up for myself. This mindset allowed me to rediscover my love for food and movement; rather than seeing them as a chore, I understood how I can thrive through food.

Our nutrition can also have a major impact on our mental and emotional state. The choices we make begin to compound over time, and this includes our decisions around the food we eat. Practicing mindful eating without guilt can develop a healthier relationship with food.

Certain neurotransmitters are lining our gastrointestinal tract, such as serotonin or the “feel good” chemical, that not only make sense of the food that’s being digested in our bodies, but also guide our emotions. Taking care of your gut and nutritional health helps establish this communication between your mind and body, furthering the importance of intention when nourishing our bodies and how this helps our mind function at its best.

Nutrition isn’t just what we eat, but it’s also how we can care for ourselves in a physical and emotional sense. My journey with food showcases how it isn’t the enemy and is instead a tool that can keep you energized and balanced.

Mindful eating with intention reflects how we treat our bodies and minds. Understanding nutrition has transformed my relationship with food and how to enjoy it while appreciating the nourishment it provides.

