Why Swimming Is the Most Underrated Workout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When most people think about working out, the usual activities that come to mind are running, yoga, and maybe even lifting. Swimming rarely makes the list, especially if you didn’t grow up doing it as a sport. But honestly, it might be one of the best workouts out there, especially for those with busy schedules who want to stay active without tiring themselves out too much.

Swimming is one of the only workouts that truly engages your entire body. Unlike running, which only targets your legs, swimming uses arms, core, back, and legs to work together with every stroke. Even if you aren’t swimming all out, your muscles are constantly working to keep you moving and balanced in the water. It’s a nice crossover between cardio and strength training.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Another huge advantage of swimming is that it is extremely low-impact. Many high-intensity or interval activities put major stress on joints. Swimming, on the other hand, takes place in water and naturally supports body weight. This means less pressure on your knees, ankles, and hips while giving you a powerful workout.

As a lifeguard at Boston University’s Fitness and Recreation Center, I often guard many older members of the community. Swimming is their favorite way to get their body moving without overwhelming themselves, and this philosophy is the same for people of all ages.

When I swam as my main sport in high school, I often viewed it as a chore or a boring activity I had to do. However, since coming back to it in college, I now see it as a calming and grounding activity. There is something calming about being in your own bubble in the water, free of any distractions, especially if you can get your own lane. It’s impossible to use your phone or listen to music. I treat it as my alone time for the day, which also makes it fun and something I look forward to. It’s a refreshing change from a crowded gym.

I’ve found it quite easy to fit swimming a few times a week into my busy schedule. Even a 20-minute swim makes me feel satisfied with my physical activity for the day.

For BU students, check the FitRec website to see open swim times. I hope to see you there!

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