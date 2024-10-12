The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever notice how, when you’re actively thinking about someone, you always find yourself coming across them in public or connecting them to something in your everyday life? And do you notice how once you cut them out of your life, those instances suddenly stop?

The law of attraction can explain this experience. It follows that when you have thoughts with intention or objective, you can manifest certain events.

A misconception people tend to have about manifestation is that it’s a form of witchcraft or magic. After becoming more involved in the topic, however, I’ve come to believe that it’s an inherent part of our existence. You’ve likely come across people manifesting unknowingly. For example, some people say “I don’t chase, I attract.”

The more we think about a person, object, or situation, the more real it becomes. Our brain emphasizes relevant parts of our surroundings and reminds us to act on what we want.

Once you stop thinking about someone you’ve removed from your life, your paths deviate and you are no longer naturally drawn to or stand out to each other. At the same time, people who have yet to recover from a recent break-up may feel even worse because they suddenly see their former muse everywhere.

Similarly, what we think and say greatly defines how we perceive ourselves. Self-deprecating jokes may seem appealing to someone who is trying to cope with insecurities, but the more they repeat these jokes, the more they believe them.

Psychologically, this happens because what we focus on influences what we feel. It’s the same way someone may try to repeat a lie to themself until they genuinely begin to believe it.

So, knowing we can impact our minds so authoritatively, why not bombard ourselves with uplifting positivity?

Positive affirmations keep confident people confident, which is reflected in how they treat themselves and those around them.

To those who have been overwhelmingly drowned by their insecurities, simply being positive may not seem like enough, but trust me, it is.

Toxicity attracts toxicity, while peace attracts peace because they find what they seek in each other. Toxic people are constantly involved in drama because they project their internal insecurity outward, finding flaws that make them feel better about themselves. Peaceful people remain peaceful because they actively tell themselves to be. They only get involved in people and activities that support that objective.

The most self-assured tend to stand out in social settings because others aspire to be like them, and we innately understand that we become the people we spend time with (although some may be too stubborn to admit it).

For the college students stressing over their purpose as a student and person, I suggest repeating these affirmations to yourself:

“I am only human and my role on this earth is to exist.”

“It is okay that I don’t know what to do right now.”

“I am happy with who I am.”

“It is okay for me to take a break.”

“I am mentally flexible and think before I act.”

“It is good for me to feel my feelings.”

“I encourage others and myself to feel good.”

“I am enough for myself.”

“I deserve the best.”

“I can find love in anything.”

The more you think of these affirmations, the more real they will become. Regaining control over your brain is simpler than it may seem.

In addition to maintaining internal stability, manifestation also brings us the life we seek.

Having consistent good luck may seem outside the realm of manifestation. However, I argue against such assumptions. Good luck is a state of mind that you create over time. Those capable of making the most of what they have in front of them are likely to conjure solutions better than those who have everything but don’t put in effort.

To the most positive, anything may seem like good luck. So, naturally, they begin to attract it. This is a more spiritual concept, as good luck is measured by external factors that benefit the individual.

When you’re trying to align yourself with the path that’s best for you, luck is provided by the forces of fate. Although it may not be in the way you want, I like to think the universe will give you experiences that benefit you in the long run, typically by impacting your perception of life.

For example, maturity comes with experience. Maybe you didn’t want to go through a certain experience, but think of how you reacted to it. It likely strengthened you as a result, and you may not have realized it at the time.

Those trivial-seeming moments in which you meet someone kind, encounter something that evokes affection for a loved one, or happen to be at the right place at the right time—that’s all luck, resulting from the path you’ve chosen for yourself.

Upon attracting the positivity you’ve worked for, you develop the skills you initially only dreamed of having. You intuitively know what is meant for you and what isn’t, making it easy to maintain peace and find happiness.

If the law of attraction interests you, I encourage you to check out the two articles that helped me write this: “Buddha’s Brain: Neuroplasticity and Meditation” and “The Secret’ to Success? The Psychology of Belief in Manifestation.”

Remember, in the words of Aristotle, “Excellence is never an accident… choice, not chance, determines your destiny.”

