It is hard to focus on ourselves when we are too hung up on external factors like school, work, friends, and family. However, it is crucial to remember that practicing self-compassion is essential for cultivating healthy mental well-being. We cannot fully consider the things around us if we do not take care of ourselves first. Here are some tips on ways to easily practice daily self-compassion.

practice positive self talk It’s common for humans to talk negatively about themselves, however, it subconsciously increases our levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. In this vein, it’s important that we uplift ourselves, especially through our inner dialogue. So try to start and end your day by saying positive affirmations. And throughout the day, when you’re noticing negative self-talk, deliberately replace it with positive. Photo by Madison Inouye from Pexels set boundaries You are allowed to say no, and you never owe anyone an explanation. Identify a boundary you need to set today, whether it be going to bed early or saying no to an extra assignment at work. As difficult as this may be, stick to it to prioritize your well-being. Set realistic expectations We can only do so much as humans, and it’s easy for us to get away with this, assuming that we can jeopardize our sleep and mental health to push through for one more task or assignment. However, this can be incredibly harmful. When making your to-do list, take a moment to prioritize specific tasks and realistically set your goals for what you can accomplish for the day. If you don’t get everything done, remember tomorrow is another day to achieve your goals. Photo by Alexa Williams from Unsplash movement and mindfulness A mindful movement practice such as yoga, meditation, or walking is an effective way to nurture your body and mind. Engage in mindful practice, focusing on the purpose of using the action as a way to honor yourself and show kindness inwardly without judgment or need for limitations. celebrate small victories Whether you finished a 10-minute task or ticked one small item on your to-do list, acknowledge and celebrate your achievements. It’s important to recognize our efforts and show gratitude to ourselves for showing up. Photo by mellamed from Pexels do something that makes you happy every day Make some time during your daily routine to do things that bring you joy. This could range from taking a moment to spend time with loved ones, listening to music, watching a show, or getting a sweet treat. Prioritize your happiness and make time to show yourself some appreciation.

make sure to incorporate self-compassion into your daily routine!

