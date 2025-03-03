The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester picks up, college can start to feel like a constant juggling act. Students are determined to balance their social lives, academics, and physical health. But there reaches a point where there is simply too much on our plates.

As a student, how do you know when to stop and say no when things become too much to handle?

The desire to “do it all” is innate to each and every one of BU’s determined students. It’s no secret that we all want to build a picture-perfect college life; to attend every party, club event, study session, and more.

This inclination seems to stems from both the desire to succeed and from the fear of missing out or falling behind. In fact, the fear of falling behind can become so overwhelming that, a lot of the times, students forget to prioritize the most important thing in everything they do: themselves.

Overcommitting is a common, stressful experience. Students agree to too many offers without recognizing their limits. They think they have time to perform this juggling act, when in reality, it starts to slip away from their control.

Suddenly, their grades are dropping, along with their overall wellbeing. This phenomenon is what causes such high levels of burnout in college students. Students associate their burnt out performances with their worth and potential.

It’s so easy to fall down this rabbit hole. However, it is essential to recognize that while grades are definitely important, they are not tied to your self worth. You have the power to control them.

When spread too thin, it is helpful for students to take a step back and realign themselves with their intentions. You can ask yourself, what are your short-term goals? What are your long-term goals? And, most importantly, what are the best steps you can take to get there?

Through this way of thinking, it’s easy to determine which of your commitments are important to keep, and which you can set aside, at least for the meantime.

And remember, change doesn’t happen overnight. College is a marathon, not a race. Setting and achieving small goals now will lead to bigger and better things down the line. But in order to achieve anything at all, you need to continue on and finish the marathon.

This is where the power of saying no steps in.

Think of saying no like a tool in your toolbelt. In order to finish this marathon, you can use the power of saying no to refocus and protect yourself. For instance, saying no to overwhelming commitments helps preserve your mental health, teaches you how to set boundaries, and improves your self-awareness and productivity in tasks that actually matter to you.

So, how do we know when to say no? It is vitally important to recognize the signs of burnout. And while depleting mental health is the biggest signal, physical ailments can also arise, which signals you that it’s time to slow down and reassess your stressors.

By recognizing these signs of overcommitment, you can focus on what’s important, and rid yourself of unnecessary stress. Some examples can include overwhelming social commitments, extra credit opportunities that don’t align with your priorities, and group events that aren’t a good fit for you.

It’s important to be honest with yourself. Stand firmly where your own priorities lie, regardless of what others are doing around you. Balancing a hectic schedule is an art—one that takes careful consideration of what your end goals are, and where you are now.

Focus and align yourself with your goals. And sometimes, this includes saying no. Having the self-respect to say no is not due to a lack of ambition, but rather the opposite. You are taking power into your own hands to ensure you maintain both mental and physical wellbeing.

Say no to unnecessary stress, and with each passing day, you will blossom into the person you’ve always wanted to become.

