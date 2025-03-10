The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever conclusively declared your resolution this year is to run. My hand’s up. Now raise your hand if you have never followed through on that resolution. Mine’s up again…

That was my problem. Running seemed so tedious that I never knew where to start, so I never did. However, running is actually one of the most accessible forms of exercise there is! So, whether you’re planning to run a marathon or simply lacing up to jog around, here’s my guide on how to get started.

Start If you take one thing away from this article, let it be this: As Woody Allen would say, “Just showing up is half the battle.” Forget trying to map the perfect route, creating a long-term plan, or praying for a sunny day. Show up and get moving! Don’t chase a certain pace or distance. Solely focus on running continuously and at your pace for a certain time, even for just 15 minutes. Photo by Sincerely Media from Unsplash Stay Consistent Now that you’ve had your first run, don’t give up! The first few runs are always the hardest and most tiresome. But I promise you’ll get into a rhythm after you’re over that hill and maybe start to enjoy it! Instead of one good weekly run, aim for frequent, moderate runs. This slowly builds up your stamina and makes staying consistent even easier. Fuel Up The secret to getting through a run is a fulfilling diet. Before your run, ensure that you have adequate carbohydrates with foods like oats, pasta, rice, or bagels; these will break down to feed your muscles. Right before your run, make sure to eat a banana, orange, or something sweet to give you a quick burst of energy! Post-run foods should include enough protein for muscle repair. Most importantly, always stay hydrated. Photo by Jannis Brandt from Unsplash Set Realistic goals The most discouraging aspect of running for me was setting expectations—time, pace, or distance—and not meeting them. However, I was really the problem. You need at least two months for you and your body to adapt and get into the groove of running. Then, you can cautiously set small, achievable goals to work towards. Of course, you can modify this plan as needed. Listen To Your Body Your body is your temple! Pay attention to what it tells you. If something hurts or feels off, take a break, walk it out, or just stop. Rest is an integral part of your journey, so remember it’s okay to slow down. But if you’re feeling particularly energetic, you can try to push yourself a little bit. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels JOin A Community Don’t think of running as a monotonous, solo activity. It can be super fun! Find a running partner, like a friend, partner, dog, or even a stranger. Not only do you get company on runs, but you can also be held accountable. If you like running alone, the Nike Run Club app is my favorite! You can also go on a guided run and easily track all of your parameters.

As daunting as running seems, it can be enjoyable with the right mindset and approach. And I hope to have planted that thought!

Use these tips to help you start (and keep) your running journey!

