Hot Girls Take Naps 

Sometimes, the midday crash hits hard. Your eyes are actively shutting as you try to begin your homework, and you start debating whether it’s worth getting a coffee this late in the day. The brain fog is so real.

However, over the years, I have found that napping is the cure to this dreaded 3 p.m. crash. Here are some tips and tricks to elevate your napping experience.

First, let’s clear up a common misconception: napping is not just for babies. In fact, it’s one of the best ways to reset your brain and improve productivity. According to experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine, short daytime naps can improve alertness, memory, and cognitive performance, helping people feel more refreshed and focused afterward.

Now that we know naps are actually beneficial, here are a few ways to make yours even better!

Keep your naps short and sweet Experts recommend naps that last around 20–30 minutes, or up to an hour if you have the time. This length allows your brain to recharge without entering deeper sleep cycles that can make you feel groggy when you wake up. Anything longer may leave you feeling more tired than when you started. Use a sleeping mask Sleeping masks can be a game-changer. They create a temporarily dark environment, which helps signal to your brain that it’s time to rest. If you usually struggle to fall asleep during the day, a sleeping mask might help you drift off faster. Emily Veith Use the bathroom before lying down There’s nothing worse than finally falling asleep only to wake up five minutes later because you need to go to the bathroom. Taking care of that beforehand helps ensure your nap is uninterrupted. Keep cold water next to your bed Having a chilled water bottle beside your bed can make waking up much easier. When your alarm goes off, take a sip right away. The cold water helps wake your body up and gets you ready to jump back into your day



Your circadian rhythm also plays a role in a good afternoon nap. Many people naturally experience a dip in energy between 1 and 4 p.m., which is why a quick nap during this time can feel refreshing.

At the end of the day, naps help reset your mind and are extremely beneficial to your well-being. The key is to keep them short, comfortable, and intentional.

So next time the afternoon slump hits, remember: hot girls take naps.

