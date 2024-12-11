4 Tips On How To Enter Your Gym Girl Era In 2025

With 2025 right around the corner, New Year’s resolutions are a hot topic discussed by many. Every year, one goal commonly involves fitness and health.
Many people, like myself, spend far too much time planning their goals and little time achieving them. So, it is not surprising that by the second week of January, the goal is a bust. Here are four tips to help you actually meet your 2025 goal and get into your gym girl era, making you feel healthy and happy in the new year!
- Make a realistic goal
-
Even though I just bashed goal-making, it is important to brainstorm what your goals will look like before you go to the gym. It needs to be extremely realistic to your capabilities and schedule; the more unrealistic the goal, the stronger the chances you will not meet it.
Start by asking yourself, “How many times a week do I want to work out?” I suggest starting with a lower number, especially if you already do not go to the gym often. You can always increase it as you become more familiar with your schedule!
Once you have that number in mind, look at your calendar and ask: “How many times a week do I think it is realistic for me to work out?” The number of times you want to work out and the number of times you actually can work out might differ, but it is all about compromise!
Once you have a set number of days you plan to work out, I recommend physically adding a workout slot into your calendar to make the allotted time feel more real. This helps you commit to the time you are putting down.
After you update your calendar, plan out the workouts you will do. Whether it is a workout class, weightlifting, or doing cardio like the treadmill or Stairmaster, it is important that you go to the gym prepared.
This is a basic map for planning your workout goal, but following these steps first helps you become more confident and prepared to enter the gym in 2025!
- Find friends to help motivate you
-
Going to the gym with friends makes the experience so much more enjoyable. Not only can you socialize but you can also have someone to push you further!
The experience will be different for everyone, but I find that when I go to the gym alone, I struggle to find the motivation to keep going. With friends, it can be easier to commit to the times you put down and look forward to the workout!
- Find workout classes around Boston
-
If going to the gym gives you anxiety, whether because of the various options or the crowds, fitness classes can be a great way to exercise. For example, I recently got a Rev’d Cycling Membership and look forward to my weekly classes!
Going to a class for the first time can seem daunting, but it’s a great way to work out, especially if you find it difficult to make your own workout plans. While taking the class, you will be motivated by the instructor and by the other people around you!
- Remember to take care of yourself first and foremost
-
While working out can make you feel more confident and healthier, remember to focus on yourself and your needs. Make sure your goals are prioritizing rest and time to unwind. It is important to make time for self-care, especially if you are a constantly busy college student like myself.
Remember, every person’s experience with working out is going to be different!
Your goals are up to you, and as long as you are happy with them, that’s all that matters.
