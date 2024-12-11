4 Tips On How To Enter Your Gym Girl Era In 2025

Even though I just bashed goal-making, it is important to brainstorm what your goals will look like before you go to the gym. It needs to be extremely realistic to your capabilities and schedule; the more unrealistic the goal, the stronger the chances you will not meet it.

Start by asking yourself, “How many times a week do I want to work out?” I suggest starting with a lower number, especially if you already do not go to the gym often. You can always increase it as you become more familiar with your schedule!

Once you have that number in mind, look at your calendar and ask: “How many times a week do I think it is realistic for me to work out?” The number of times you want to work out and the number of times you actually can work out might differ, but it is all about compromise!

Once you have a set number of days you plan to work out, I recommend physically adding a workout slot into your calendar to make the allotted time feel more real. This helps you commit to the time you are putting down.

After you update your calendar, plan out the workouts you will do. Whether it is a workout class, weightlifting, or doing cardio like the treadmill or Stairmaster, it is important that you go to the gym prepared.

This is a basic map for planning your workout goal, but following these steps first helps you become more confident and prepared to enter the gym in 2025!