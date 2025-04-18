The Ultimate 10 Step Guide to Becoming a Morning Person

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Find a breakfast you love. It is always motivating to have a reason to get out of bed and starting your day with a healthy and delicious breakfast is an ideal way to dissuade you from pressing snooze yet again. Personally, I am a fan of scrambled egg and protein bagels with cream cheese but the options are endless.

Read a book for joy before bed. Dimming your electronics and opening a novel is such a lovely way to conclude a busy day of school. Instead of scrolling on TikTok, reading unfortunate news articles online, or slipping into a routine of binge watching the latest series on Netflix, find a genre of books that genuinely interests you. I find beach reads to be the perfect pre-bedtime read. I am currently reading Pineapple Street and the storyline is captivating.

Get an alarm clock that’s NOT your phone. This year, I found a less expensive alternative alarm clock to the Hatch, which has similar light and sound effects. This removes any excuse to check my notifications first thing in the morning.

Turn off lights and wind down. Setting an ambiance that is conducive to sleeping is essential. I find my desk lamp and alarm clock light create just the right environment for winding down. Shutting my drapes and turning off my overhead lights signals to my body that it is time to get ready to sleep, which makes it easier to rest earlier and wake up closer to dawn.

Exercise in the morning. There is significant research that suggests moving your body first thing when you wake up is a very healthy and natural way to activate your synapses and start your day. A walk outside, gym session at the Nelson, or hot yoga session are some of my favorite forms of movement on and near campus.

Lay out your clothes for before. Since I was little, I have always prepared my clothes the night before. This helps me streamline my morning routines and it removes a task from my earliest hours when I’m awake. It also takes decision making out of my earliest tasks. I simply put on the clothes and move forward with what needs to be done that morning! This is especially helpful if I am planning to work out, because it takes the choice of opting for sweats out of the picture. Plan out your day and to-dos the night before. And then forgot about them to the best of your ability. This is a strategy for compartmentalizing your tasks for the day ahead and being present in your bedtime routine. It removes the urgency from your looming checklist, because you have physically put it on a sheet of paper and mentally separate yourself from your agenda.

Schedule a library or coffee study date or workout early in the morning.

Accountability is a great strategy for staying true to your goals of becoming a morning person. Especially when establishing new habits, it can be helpful to find a friend who already wakes up earlier or wants to. Planning hot yoga in the morning or a SciLi study date can be ideal ways to inspire yourself to actually get out of bed when your alarm goes off earlier than you are used to!