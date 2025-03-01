How I Got Into Running at Brown (And How You Can Too!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

The word “running” might sound daunting to some – especially those who haven’t done much of it in the past. When I got to college I was looking for ways to stay on top of my work and feel motivated throughout the day. I began exploring new hobbies like running even though I was definitely intimidated by the long-term runners who had years of track or cross country experience under their belts. However, I’m glad I gave it a shot – running has completely transformed both my physical and mental well-being. I could barely run three miles last fall, and now I’m training for a half marathon this spring!

If you’re a complete beginner like I was, here are my best tips for getting started with running at Brown:

SLOW AND STEADY WINS THE RACE

When you look up “running” on Instagram or TikTok, the results will likely be flooded with influencers pushing out long runs at race-winning paces – all without breaking a sweat. While it’s great if you’re at this point already, you shouldn’t be expecting to match these paces, which will only lead to injury for most. Instead, choose a speed that feels comfortable to you and try to stick with it for a longer period of time.

If you’re looking to build endurance, a good rule of thumb is to run at a “conversational pace” (a pace just slow enough that you’d be able to hold a conversation). This might feel too easy at first, but over time, your stamina will naturally improve.

CREATE A RUNNING SCHEDULE

The best way to quickly improve at running is to just stick to it, and one of the easiest ways to make sure you do is to plan your runs ahead of time and make them a part of your routine. I try to block out some time for a run or workout each day – even if it’s short, it’s better to get outside than to do nothing at all. If you really want to keep yourself accountable, it can be fun to make plans to go running with a friend at a certain time!

KEEP YOURSELF MOTIVATED

Motivation can be very difficult to maintain in the long term, so it’s always helpful to reward yourself for staying consistent! Some things that get me excited for a run are putting on a cute workout outfit, listening to a motivating playlist, or planning my run around a destination like a cute cafe.

TRY OUT NEW ROUTES

Especially as the weather is warming up, I find it much more enjoyable to run outdoors than on a treadmill at the Nelson. Running around Brown’s campus can feel intimidating (and let’s be real – College Hill is no joke), but don’t let that stop you. Providence is full of flatter, scenic routes to keep you entertained during a run. Some nearby spots include Blackstone Boulevard, a 1.6-mile long trail about a mile away from campus, and East Bay Bike Path, which passes through Providence and continues through much of Rhode Island. If you’re feeling adventurous, pick a new direction and explore – I’ve discovered some really cute areas this way (just stay aware of your surroundings!).

FIND A COMMUNITY AT BROWN

Even with these tips, it can be tough to stay motivated and create a routine of running. Luckily, there are lots of local groups that can help you stay accountable and connect with others interested in running. Brown has an active running club that holds practices with different pace groups most afternoons, and there are lots of running-related events in Providence such as the Rhode Races this spring. Also keep an eye out for pop-up events, such as Renee Noe’s running club in Providence last fall!

No matter where you start, running is one of the most rewarding habits you can build in college. So lace up your shoes, find a route you love, and just start running – you might surprise yourself!