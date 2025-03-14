No Coffee? No Problem: My Favorite Natural Energy Boosters

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of people drink coffee for quick energy boosts to get things done, mere routine, and just because they like the taste of it. But, too much caffeine can lead to increased anxiety, increased heart rate and blood pressure, acid reflux and sleep disturbance. So how do I navigate Brown with little sleep and a rigorous course load? Here are a few things I do to ensure I have some energy each day.

Water

I know this may seem cliche, but drinking water does give you a boost of energy. Oftentimes I drink water as soon as I wake up. This is because dehydration from sleep can make you feel tired and dizzy, hence the need to drink coffee as soon as you wake up. However, drinking water can do the trick and help rehydrate your body. Although many people drink coffee in the mornings to feel hydrated, it actually does the opposite because it is mildly diuretic. By replacing coffee with water, you’re not only breaking the habit of immediate caffeine in the morning, but replacing that habit with water which is much more hydrating.

Coconut water

Sometimes I crave something sweet and coconut water is a delicious alternative. It is a good source of electrolytes, such as potassium, magnesium, and sodium. These are essential for maintaining hydration and muscle function. Coconut water is also a better alternative to sugary sports drinks after doing exercise. I usually drink coconut water when I finish a workout or come back from a long walk.

Bananas and peanut butter

This is a delicious snack I eat. It offers a balanced combination of carbohydrates, which is a quick source of energy from the banana, and protein, which has a longer lasting energy from the peanut butter. Lastly, there are healthy fats which also contribute to energy levels. A combination like this prevents your blood sugar from spiking and crashing which leads to a more stable energy supply throughout the day.

Regular bursts of movement

Working out even one to two times a week on a busy schedule can improve your energy and awareness. I usually workout or take walks at least twice a week. It takes me less than an hour to do these and I feel prepared and energized throughout the day.