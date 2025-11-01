How to Keep Your Glow When the Sun Disappears: A BrownU Girl’s Guide to Vitamin D and Winter Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the time November hits campus, it’s official — the days get shorter, the air sharper, and the sunlight way too fleeting. Classes start before sunrise and end in the dark, and suddenly the Main Green feels more like a wind tunnel than a hangout spot. For many of us, especially those coming from sunnier climates, it’s not just an adjustment — it’s a full-on seasonal mood shift.

If you’ve ever felt more tired, unmotivated, or just a little “off” during these darker months, you’re not imagining it. The lack of sunlight actually affects your body’s production of Vitamin D — a nutrient that helps with everything from your immune system to your mood. And in a place like Providence, where the sun can disappear for days, it’s something worth paying attention to.

As someone who’s definitely felt the seasonal slump before, I’ve learned that a few small, intentional habits can make all the difference. Here’s how to bring a little more light (and Vitamin D) into your life this winter — Brown edition.

Catch the Morning Light (Even Just a Little)

The easiest way to get natural Vitamin D is, well, actual sunshine — even if it’s limited. Try stepping outside in the morning, between classes or before breakfast. A short ten-minute walk across the Main Green or down Thayer can help reset your circadian rhythm and give you a mental boost before the day starts.

I’ve started walking to my morning classes a little earlier, latte in hand, just to get that bit of light. It’s small, but it’s made my mornings feel calmer — like a built-in reset button before diving into lectures and assignments.

Eat for the Season

New England winters call for cozy, nutrient-packed meals. Foods like salmon, eggs, mushrooms, and fortified milk are all rich in Vitamin D. Try swapping your usual late-night snack for a quick salmon rice bowl, or start your day with an egg toast and fruit. If you’re on meal plan, you can usually find Vitamin D-friendly options at the Ratty (the omelet and yogurt section are your best bets).

Supplements can also help, especially if you notice your mood dipping. A daily Vitamin D capsule can make a real difference over time, and you can find affordable options at CVS or even the Brown Bookstore’s small wellness section.

Bring the Sun Indoors

If you’ve ever heard of light therapy lamps — they’re game changers. These lamps mimic natural sunlight and can help combat the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). You don’t need a huge, clunky one either; there are cute, dorm-sized ones that fit perfectly on your desk or nightstand.

Try turning it on while you get ready in the morning or while studying in your room. It makes the light feel softer, the air warmer, and the vibes way more cozy.

Romanticize Your Routine

Winter can feel heavy, but it’s also the perfect time to slow down and make your daily rituals more comforting. Turn on some ambient lighting, keep your favorite tea or cocoa stocked, and decorate your space with string lights or warm-toned lamps.

Even small details — like wearing lighter colors, listening to soft music, or keeping fresh flowers on your desk — can trick your brain into feeling brighter. It’s the art of creating sunlight when there isn’t any.

Check in With Yourself

If you notice you’re feeling persistently low, tired, or unmotivated, know that you’re not alone — and that Brown has resources to help. CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services) offers support for students dealing with seasonal affective symptoms or stress in general. Sometimes, just talking about it or adjusting your daily habits can make a big difference.

Final Words

Winter at Brown can feel long, but it doesn’t have to feel dark. Between morning walks, good food, cozy lights, and a little self-care, you can stay grounded and glow through the season.

So take your Vitamin D, bundle up for that quick walk to Blue Room, and let yourself embrace the cozy — because sometimes, a little intentional warmth is all it takes to bring the sunlight back.

