How To Have The Most Festive Snow Day at Brown University

Snow days at Brown University have a certain magic to them—when the campus is blanketed in white and the world seems to slow down just for a moment. While it’s easy to get caught up in the fact that classes are moved to Zoom and the usual hustle of college life continues, it’s still important to take a step back and truly enjoy the day. Snow days are the perfect opportunity to embrace a sense of nostalgia, even as a busy student. We’re all familiar with the excitement of snow days from our childhood, and it’s time to recapture that feeling.

Take the time to be present and enjoy the simple joys of the day. Here is a schedule of eight snow day activities that will remind you of what makes winter so special:

1. Dress for the Occasion

The easiest way to get into the spirit of a snow day is dressing the part. Pull out your coziest sweaters, fuzzy socks, and that oversized scarf you’ve been waiting to wear. If you’re heading outside, bundle up with a warm coat, gloves, and a fun winter hat to stay snug while embracing the snowy weather. For those staying in, think fluffy robes, comfy joggers, and a favorite blanket for the ultimate cozy vibe. Dressing for the day sets the tone and makes everything—whether sledding, sipping hot cocoa, or binge-watching your favorite show—feel a little more special.

2. Get a Holiday Drink at a Local Coffee Shop

If you’re heading outdoors for the day– which I highly recommend– make your first stop at a local coffee shop to get a hot drink to warm you up. If you’re in College Hill, Providence try The Coffee Exchange or Small Point Cafe. The coffee shops are a short walk from campus which gives you the perfect opportunity to see the morning snowy scenery. By the time you get to the cafe, you’ll be pleading to get warm. Whether it’s a gingerbread latte or a peppermint hot chocolate, a festive drink will warm you up and lift your spirits. Bring some work and sit by the window and watch the snowfall for the coziest vibes.

3. Build a Snowman on the Main Green

Building a snowman is the ultimate snow day activity. You don’t need to be a kid to enjoy it, just bring your friends and commit to the bit. There is something truly magical about building a snowman on the Main Green surrounded by Brown’s history and groups of other students enjoying the special day. Don’t get too caught up in building the perfect snowman, let your creativity and imagination guide the way and simply have fun.

4. Eat A Hot Lunch

After all that activity you are going to work up an appetite. The warmth of a hot meal will feel like the comfiest of hugs on this chilly day. In my opinion, nothing beats a bowl of soup and a grilled cheese sandwich on a snowy day. If you want a warm comfort meal, check out Red Stripe, Den Den Cafe Asiatica, or East End.

5. Visit Providence Ice Skating Rink

If you are still up for more fun, try ice skating at the Providence Ice Skating Rink. Ice skating is best done with company so be sure to invite your friends for endless laughs or your significant other for a more romantic adventure. Public skating hours are from 10 AM to 10 PM and you can rent a pair of skates for only $8.42. Also, this is a phenomenal photo opportunity for Instagram. Bundle up, take some cute candid photos, and don’t worry about falling on your butt.

6. Bake Cookies

By this time I suspect you will be tired of the biting cold. It’s time to go inside. Baking cookies is an instant and relatively easy way to feel in touch with the festivity of the season. There are so many options to choose from and each is just as good as the next: chocolate chip cookies, holiday sugar cookies, gingerbread cookies, thumbprint cookies, chocolate crinkles… you can’t go wrong. If you aren’t an experienced baker and are looking for the vibes without the effort, visit Trader Joe’s for their premade chocolate cookie dough– it’s (almost) as good as homemade.

7. Watch a Holiday Movie

As the cookies come out of the oven to cool down, put on one of your favorite holiday/winter movies. If you are a chronic movie rewatcher like me you know watching a movie you’ve seen before gives you the most magical feeling of comfort and nostalgia that a snow day perfectly completes. But if you are looking for something knew I recommend Netflix’s new holiday rom-com Our Little Secret. It has everything you need in a rom-com: cheesy jokes, forbidden love, messy family dynamics, and a picturesque holiday party scene. Here are more entertainment recommendations that we have been loving for the holidays.

8. Go Sledding Down College Hill or In Front of Prospect Terrace

This activity, which I’ve saved for last, is my personal favorite. You have to wait for the dead of night when there are no cars on the College Hill Streets. If the snow is still coming down and covering the streets, College Hill becomes the perfect hill to sled down. Gather a group of thrill-seeking friends, a sled or anything flat and slick (think a tray or something plastic), and your winter gear and head to George, Benevolent, Charlesfield, or Power street to fling yourself down the snowy hill. If you’re not quite up for the main street risk, there is a hill in front of Prospect Park Terrace that can be used day or night.