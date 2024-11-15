Do Light Therapy Lamps Work To Treat Seasonal Depression? Yes, & Here’s How

Winter is rolling around, and with the days growing shorter and the air getting colder, one’s seasonal depression — or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) — can come in full swing. While there are many ways to combat these intense feelings, one of them includes owning SAD light therapy lamps. But, how do these lamps differ from regular ones, and how do they work?

Well, first of all, knowing more about how SAD works can help put things into perspective. About 5% of adults in the U.S experience SAD, and the prevalence is increased in areas furthest from the equator where there are fewer daylight hours. This disorder is a type of depression that’s triggered by the change of seasons, and it’s especially notable during the fall when we change our clocks for daylight savings. The lack of sunlight could be a potential trigger for SAD, as the differing hours can affect our biological internal clocks, which are responsible for mood, sleep, and even our hormones.

With SAD, people might experience sadness, a lack of energy, loss of interest, and even be more prone to oversleeping. Getting the “Winter Blues,” is quite common when it gets colder and darker earlier, but when it comes to SAD, these feelings go beyond feeling a little down; it can affect the quality of daily life.

How Do Seasonal Depression Lamps Work?

Also known as “light boxes,” these aim to mimic outdoor light, as it’s believed that this type of light can cause changes in the brain and lift your mood; in doing so, it can also ease other SAD symptoms like oversleeping and being excessively fatigued. According to the National Library of Medicine, 60% to 80% of SAD sufferers reported benefitting from light therapy, as its effectiveness has proven to be great, especially considering that natural daylight can lift one’s mood. Light therapy in general can reduce symptoms of depression that are typically associated with SAD, and its effects are even comparable to antidepressant medications. Though, it’s important to also seek the help of a mental health professional.

Ideally, it’s important that these seasonal depression lamps emit at least 10,000 lux of light and that they emit as little UV light as possible, as this type of light has negative impacts on general health. Additionally, a good time to use them would be in the first hour of waking in the morning, and usually, you can leave them on for 20 to 30 minutes.

Of course, you don’t necessarily need a prescription to purchase a seasonal depression lamp, but it would be good to consult with your doctor about the specific lamp that would work best for you. And, with so many types of lamps available on the internet and in stores to purchase, these light therapy lamps are available for you to try out.

Overall, seasonal depression lamps are meant to be therapeutic and ease the sailings that come with Seasonal Affective Disorder. If you find yourself in need of one of these lamps, feel free to check out the ones listed or find something else that might suit your specific needs. Again, this disorder can be difficult to manage, but light therapy, in combination with a mental health professional, can prove integral to lifting your mood and revitalizing your energy.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.