A Guide to Caffeine on Brown’s Campus

Since we’re all running on a mixture of sleep deprivation, stress, and back-to-back classes across campus, caffeine isn’t an option. Whether you’re a coffee, matcha, or energy drink girl, everyone has their own caffeine pick. It may not be the best habit according to experts, but at least on College Hill, there are plenty of places to get your fix. So, let’s break down where to get your day started, no matter your mood.

Coffee

Coffee is the go-to for most college students. It’s a must-have for turning fatigue into productivity. There’s nothing better than walking to class with a warm coffee in winter or sipping an iced latte during a study marathon. If you’re looking for a go-to spot on campus, here’s the perfect list.

Hit up Caffè Nero for a perfect breakfast and coffee study location (also take advantage of the 20% student discount!). For something cozier, Dave’s Coffee on Main Street serves great coffee and fun seasonal flavors that are more than worth it. Bolt Coffee and Coffee Exchange deliver high quality, classic coffee with the perfect vibe for a long study day. Hazel Origin is a south-campus essential and it has quickly become a favorite for coffee lovers looking for good coffee and a welcoming atmosphere.

Of course, for something right on campus, The Blue Room remains an essential stop for your morning coffee and pastry. Conveniently, if Blue Room is not for you, The Underground is a student run coffee shop with a cozy and fun vibe and has become a social hotspot. If you’re on main campus or just craving something familiar, their coffee always hits the spot. For more recommendations, check out our ex-barista’s guide to the coffee shops in providence.

Matcha

For those seeking a different taste, matcha has quickly taken coffee’s place as students’ favorite caffeine source. Matcha is both aesthetic and balanced. Though it was once a niche, it’s become a new obsession and Brown students are fully on board. Campus definitely has some matcha spots for you!

No where can compete with Ceremony and its many flavors and options for the matcha enthusiasts out there. From strawberry to brown sugar to the classic matcha, they have something for every matcha connoisseur, including the most aesthetically pleasing. Brown Bee Coffee on Benefit Street offers a smooth iced matcha latte that’s ideal for hot afternoons.

Matcha doesn’t only taste good, but brings a calm alertness without the crash of the typical caffeine buzz. It’s the standard for anyone wanting a chic alternative to coffee. It’s still caffeine, but definitely a cuter option for many. If you want a more in-depth rating of matcha around here, check out this article on a Tokyo girl’s matcha hunt in Providence.

Energy Drinks

Then, of course, the option loved by many and easily the most convenient way to get your caffeine hit: energy drinks. Celsius, Red Bull, and the infinite other energy drink options have to be a college classic. The best drink for the sleep-deprived, overcommitted, and constantly rushed students. You’ll see them everywhere because they can be taken anywhere: thrown into bags, sitting on your dorm desk, or even hidden in a jacket pocket.

Celsius has 200mg’s of caffeine, zero sugar, is considered “clean energy,” and it’s the quickest fix when time and energy are in short supply. Aside from Celsius, there are more than enough options such as Alani Nu, Yerba Mate, etc. Each energy drink definitely has its own, dedicated following. They really do work for when you have to power through a paper or rush off to your 9am.

At Brown, caffeine can easily become a lifestyle. Coffee, matcha, and energy drinks fuel campus and are usually needed to keep us up when we probably shouldn’t be. Each of them have a different vibe. So whether you’re chatting with friends over a Nero latte, sipping a Ceremony matcha, or cracking open a Red Bull, you’re not alone in the addiction and College Hill definitely has what we need!