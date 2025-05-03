The 10 Best Student Discounts Brown University Students Can Use in Rhode Island

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

As a student, I’m always looking for ways to save money, especially on everyday things like food, transportation, and self-care. Over time, I’ve found that getting student discounts by showing my Brown ID at certain spots around Providence can actually make a difference. Whether it’s a small percentage off or a free drink, these student discounts add up and make sticking to a budget a little easier. Here are some of the ones I’ve used or plan to use soon.

1. Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX

For any ticket purchase, Showcase offers a student discount when shown a student ID. This is the discount I use most often and always appreciate the few dollars taken off my ticket.

2. Metro Nails

Metro Nails offers a 2% discount on any service. Although it’s a small discount, it’s one I’ve used often. Keep in mind, a little can go a long way over time if you are a regular client.

3. Chipotle

Students can get a free drink with any entree if they show a valid Student ID at purchase. It’s a simple perk, but it’s nice to have something extra with your burrito bowl.

4. ZipCar

Whether you need a car for a few hours to run errands or the whole day, you can use Zipcars. Join Zipcar through Brown and save up to $55 on an annual membership.

5. Kabob and Curry

Kabob and Curry offers a 10% discount on food all day, every day, with your Brown Card!

6. Orange Theory Fitness

Show your Brown Card and receive $10 off monthly for Premier membership; or $10 off monthly for Elite membership. Fitness can be pricey, so this discount is a nice incentive to prioritize your health without feeling guilty about the price.

7. Providence Power Yoga

For Brown employees who have never been to Providence Power Yoga, show your Brown ID Card and receive $10 off the New Client Pass. For existing clients, show your Brown ID Card to receive 10% off the purchase of a 10-class pass.

8. Francesco’s Pizza

$5 off $35 and $10 off $75 online orders only. BOGO half off ANY pizza on Mondays. See website for online promo codes.

9. J. McLaughlin

Show your Brown ID card and receive a 10% discount off clothing and accessories from J.McLaughlin. Discount available on full price items only. Located at 182 Wayland Avenue Providence, RI.

10. Flatbread Co.

Wood fired organic pizzas and fresh salads. 20% off all food Mondays from 4-9 PM with a student or faculty/staff ID.

Honorable Mention

J and J Nails and Spa

Although details are hard to confirm, J and J Nails and Spa in Warwick, RI reportedly offers a student discount ranging from 10–20%, according to a Facebook post. Since the offer may be limited-time, it’s best to call ahead or ask in person.

For more student discounts and deals, check out this Brown University discount list.