A Tokyo Girl’s Matcha Hunt in Providence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can still picture little fourth-grade me, wrapped in a silky kimono, hair pulled into a too-tight bun, ready to finally earn my Japanese tea ceremony certificate. I shuffled across the tatami mats with the rest of the girls in the club, trying to copy the moves we’d watched our instructor do a hundred times. Two scoops of matcha into the bowl, wait for our instructor to come around with the hot water (because apparently we couldn’t be trusted with it), a quick back-and-forth whisk until it turned frothy, then a careful turn to present the cup to the “guest”–most of whom were our moms. Little did I know I was setting myself up for a matcha obsession my wallet would later deeply regret.

Fast-forward to now, moving from Tokyo to Providence, I knew my matcha options would be more limited. Though I was already braced for the strawberry-matcha craze I’d seen all over TikTok and for the shocking number of people who mentioned matcha in their Brown 2029 Instagram captions. But to my surprise, a decent number of cafés on and around campus serve some sort of matcha drink—so naturally I had to make it my mission to try as many as possible. Here are my thoughts on some local matcha spots, coming from a Tokyo girl and self-proclaimed matcha expert.

On-Campus Matcha

1. SOE

Honestly, I want to give the School of Engineering Café the top spot just because of Allen—aka DJ Lefty—and the rest of the amazing staff. Lefty could hand me a cup of plain water and I’d still leave a five-star review. But service aside, the matcha itself was pretty mediocre and a bit pricey at $6 (though I did use flex points). It lacked that rich matcha flavor I’m always chasing, which has been a recurring issue with most matchas I’ve tried here so far. Lefty did offer to add sweetener or a flavor pump, so maybe I’ll experiment next time—but I usually prefer my matcha plain. Still, it’s a super convenient stop before my class in B&H, and I’d happily go back for the service alone.

2. The Underground

Since the Underground doesn’t take flex points, I was hesitant to break out the credit card for a matcha (America seriously up-charges these lattes). But I lucked out when they hosted a welcome-back event for first-years and gave free drinks to the first 150 customers. One of the options was a vanilla matcha latte, so obviously I had to try it. The whipped cream topping was a nice sweet touch, though I barely tasted the vanilla. As for the matcha itself, like SOE’s, it could use a stronger flavor, but it was still solid. I’m not sure how often I’ll splurge here–I am an unemployed college student–but their strawberry and raspberry matchas are next on my list.

Off-Campus Matcha

1. Ceremony

No matcha roundup would be complete without Ceremony. I’d heard about it before even setting foot on campus thanks to countless Brown TikToks and YouTube vlogs featuring students grabbing their daily fix. Naturally, I had to try it on my very first day at Brown—and I’ve been a regular ever since (shoutout to my generous roommate Ella for the Ceremony gift card keeping my habit alive). I’ve tried the standard matcha latte, strawberry matcha, houjicha, and matcha yuzu spritz.

Was I a tiny bit disappointed? Maybe. But I think my expectations were sky-high. The standard matcha flavor was a little muted. The trick: if you’re willing to pay for an extra shot of matcha, do it. It makes the drink taste like something I’d get at a solid Tokyo matcha spot. With that upgrade, Ceremony definitely earns a spot on my favorites list. Plus, their menu has so many fun flavors—next up for me is the azuki or lavender matcha lattes.

2. Starbucks

Starbucks was the one café I knew I’d find here. Like the rest of their drinks, the matcha is…fine. Nothing special. I asked for less sweetener because drinks in the U.S. are way sweeter than what I’m used to. The matcha latte was good, but nothing to write home about. Still, it’s a bit more affordable than some other local spots, and reliable.

3. Caffè Nero

Pro tip: if you download the Caffè Nero app, you can get any drink for free. Naturally, I used mine on a matcha latte. But when I got the cup, I was suspicious: it lacked that vibrant green matcha color I look for. Sure enough, it mostly tasted like milk with the faintest hint of matcha. I probably wouldn’t order it again—there are better options around.

4. Coffee Exchange

The highlight of my matcha hunt: the Coffee Exchange matcha. Honestly, it might even beat the standard matcha latte at Ceremony (hot take?). The matcha flavor actually came through, and the drink wasn’t just milk disguised as matcha. Bonus points: it had that deep green color that screams “quality matcha.” The café itself is an adorable study spot, so I’ll definitely be back. Hidden matcha gem for sure and pleasant surprise.

All in all, if you’re on a matcha hunt like I am, there’s definitely something for you in Providence. I still have the rest of my list to work through—Sydney, Dave’s Coffee, and many more (though I should soon figure out how to pay for this next round of “research”). And for my non-matcha drinkers, don’t worry—the coffee options around here won’t disappoint either.