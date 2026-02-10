What You Don’t See: The Behind the Scenes of Being Fitness Instructor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like so many people, fitness is one of the only areas of my life where I am fully able to be present and work towards a goal with no distractions. It’s almost like the entire world disappears when I am at the gym or taking a class – I am purely in my element. And that’s why I became a pilates instructor.

I absolutely love teaching pilates. I love encouraging people to challenge themselves in a space that is entirely theirs. I love to talk with clients, understand their goals, and help them achieve those in the way that feels best for them. It is such a fun and empowering environment to work in, and I wouldn’t trade if for the world. But when you are taking class as a client, you don’t realize how much is going on behind the scenes for the instructor. Quite frankly, it can be really stressful on the other side of the mic.

When I’m teaching a class, there are a million things going through my mind even before the class starts. Obviously, instructors have to plan their classes. Planning classes is a feat within itself- they have to be different each day, they have to have some form of variety in terms of exercises and they have to include variations that are accessible for all levels of clients. I typically plan my classes a week in advance so I can get familiar with them before I teach, but time doesn’t always allow for that and most times I have to change them on the spot to match the energy in the class. No matter how prepared an instructor is, on the spot changes in routines are inevitable and something they need to manage while teaching.

Not only does the routine have to be prepped, the music does as well. A good playlist is absolutely key to any workout class and I never like to play the same playlist twice (yes I do make a new playlist 2x a week) Of course I can repeat some songs, but I like to switch things up so clients don’t get bored. I tend to look at the client list the night before I teach and pick music based on what I know they like. This may seem a little bit extra, but so many instructors do this to ensure their clients are feeling the energy during class.

After plannig the routine and the exercises, it’s time to teach class. The music is going, timer is ticking, and bodies are moving in all different ways. For every exercise, instructors need to set clients up for the exercise, explain how the body is moving and what muscles are working, talk about proper form, and ensure clients are moving in a way that is safe and effective all while walking around the room. As I teach, all of this is going through my mind. At times, I feel like my brain is working at the speed of light. I’m talking, I’m moving, I’m watching, I’m correcting – there is no time to think about anything else.

The most important thing that people don’t talk about is how fitness instructors constantly show up, no matter how they are feeling in that moment. Most days, I feel so excited to bring the energy and teach class. But like we all do, instructors have those off days. On the days where they feel like they can’t even get out of bed, they still show up to make sure clients get the most out of their workout. Showing up on those days is 100% the hardest thing about being an instructor, but the people make it worth it. I never leave the studio without a smile on my face.

Despite the stress, the mental load, the planning, and the pressure to perform, being a fitness instructor is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.Being able to present and put work into yourself, for yourself, is beautiful thing. And I love helping others find that presence.

So the next time you walk into a fitness class, know that your instructor didn’t just show up and go on autopilot (though it can sound like that sometimes). There was tons of planning, thought, and care that went into that class. More than anything, there was an intention to give you a space that is yours, even just for 45 minutes.