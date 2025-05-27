Owala water bottles have taken the world by storm, and even though the company has been around for over five years, their popularity has not slowed down. With the brand’s frequent new releases, partnerships for exclusive collections, and “FreeSip” technology, which allows the drinker to drink without a straw, it makes sense that these water bottles are still a staple for members of Gen Z.

Owala water bottles come in almost every color, and Owala has also been releasing new, unique styles and patterns that you can’t find anywhere else. One of the newest, most exciting styles is the Fairways for Days bottle. The 30-ounce bottle has a dimpled, golf ball-style texture and bucket handle that makes it easy to carry around on the golf course (or anywhere else). One look at Owala’s Instagram post about the bottle shows you that the hype is real. Comments on the post ranged from “I love love love this” to “I NEED this water bottle!!” (TBH, same.)

Unfortunately, this highly anticipated bottle went on backorder quickly after being released on May 27. This is common for items in Owala’s Color Drops, the brand’s series of special-edition designs that are only available for a limited time. But does that mean the bottle is sold out? And will it restock?

Here’s the tea: If a product from Owala’s Color Drop sells out of its initial stock, it goes on backorder until 12 p.m. EST the next day, so customers can still place their orders. However, the items won’t ship for about 10 to 12 weeks. After that, it won’t go back on sale.

So, because the Fairways for Days bottle went on backorder when it launched on May 27, hopeful customers have until 12 p.m. EST on May 28 to place their backorders. These bottles are expected to ship sometime in August, according to Owala’s website. After that, unfortunately, the Fairways for Days bottle will not be available for purchase from Owala anymore (but there’s always an option to search on resale sites!). So, if you’re looking for a great Father’s Day gift or just a unique, sporty water bottle, now is your chance to snag one of these bottles before they are gone for good.