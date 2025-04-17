Water tumblers have become a staple in the hands of many who like to carry three beverages around with them wherever they go (guilty!). Since the water tumbler brand Owala launched in 2020, the company has received many accolades and positive reviews for their bottles, and has become well known for its numerous collections that have gotten fans excited, like glow in the dark bottles, Disney Princess bottles with personalized stickers, and even a collab with the hit series Gilmore Girls for the show’s 25th anniversary. If you’re a fan of the water bottle brand (and a certain hot girl sport), then get ready, because Owala is dropping another new and unique water bottle that is inspired by golf.

Called “Fairways for Days” (in reference to the area of a golf course in between the tee box and the putting green), the model of the bottle is the Owala Freesip Sway 30 oz. Owala is known for the Freesip water bottles, which have a leakproof 2-in-1 spout, providing a larger opening for you to take a swig or a smaller straw opening for you to sip your beverage out of.

To incorporate the golf theme into the bottle, the Fairways for Days version is white — but it contains little dimples like the ones that you would typically see and feel on a golf ball. So the bottle is on theme, but it does so in a cute yet subtle way. It’s a par-fect gift for any of the girlies who love golf and water tumblers. Even if you’re not the biggest sports gal, it is convenient to carry across campus if you want to have a drink throughout the day and will help with any hydration goals you may have. Plus, it can also make a great Father’s Day gift if your dad loves to watch or play golf.

Courtesy of Owala

If you want to get your hands on it, the bottle itself costs $39.99 and will drop on Tuesday, May 27, at 12 p.m. EST. Also, Owala has a “notify me” feature on its website where users can enter their email and phone number, signing them up for notifications when the product drops. When clicking on the feature, there are two options: You can choose to receive emails regarding all Color Drop releases and other Owala emails, or only receive emails for the Color Drop releases.

Just like all Owala Color Drop releases, if the Fairways for Days sells out within the first hour (or less) of it being available online, then it will automatically open for backorders until 12 p.m. EST the following day. Backorders are estimated to ship 10 to 12 weeks after the purchase date.

With this in mind, if you want the Fairways for Days bottle, make sure you get it ASAP before this tee-rific bottle potentially sells out.