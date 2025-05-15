Why Have Owalas Become A Staple For So Many People?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at BU chapter.

A few months ago, I noticed a sudden spike in people sporting a new type of water bottle. Varying in color from black and white to purple and coral, I began to see these water bottles everywhere. I came to find out these bottles were called Owalas and as I continued to see more people using them, I began to wonder: what made so many people want to purchase them?

Owalas are typically marketed as “FreeSip,” with a straw that allows you to sip without the struggles of drinking with a typical rubber straw. They also have the added benefits of wide openings for cleaning and adding ice, and are BPA and lead-free. Overall, this type of bottle addresses the issues normally encountered while making itself marketable through its design.

The simplicity of drinking water sustainably is just one of the appeals to the Owala. However, the concept of applying different colors helps create a staple for the brand, removing the uniformity seen in others. Additionally, Owala offers the ability to mix and match lids with others, if you have more than one bottle.

One of the more notable contributors to the rise in popularity of this water bottle is social media. All it takes is one post on Instagram or TikTok highlighting the product to gain traction, and suddenly, videos of people reviewing it or showing it off appear on our feed. A similar trend was seen with the Stanley Cup, whose online popularity grew so much the surge in demand led people to build immense collections in their homes.

Considering how trends work, it’s only a matter of time before another water bottle becomes the newest must-have. When practicing engagement and interaction with trends in social media, it’s important to also practice sustainability, by taking on a ‘buy it if you need it’ mindset. Trends are ongoing cycles that companies take advantage of, so it’s important to remain mindful of what we consume while enjoying the trends that we believe contribute to our well-being and the planet’s.

stay hydrated!

Want to keep up with HCBU? Make sure to like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, check out our Pinterest board, watch us on TikTok, and read our latest Tweets!