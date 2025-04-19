The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

From Hydroflasks to Stanleys, water bottles have made their way to markets due to different uses, perks, and colors. Oh, remember the Yeti? There is no doubt social media has made these products viral for a variety of reasons. Most recently, Owala has caught consumers by storm with their various colors and their iconic FreeSip feature allowing individuals to sip through a straw or drink from the spout. Their bottles come in 20+ fun color combinations, for every personal taste and style. Here is what your Owala color says about you:

If this is your choice of bottle, you’re not afraid of color and nostalgia. You are effortlessly fun with good vibes, love a little pop of retro and probably have a playlist full of 90s hits and indie sunshine songs. You probably like statement pieces that tell the world you’re living life like a scene from a summer coming-of-age movie. Purple is most likely your favorite color and you never shy away from attention.

You are a bold baddie. This bottle screams Barbie. You are vibrant, confident and fierce. Never afraid to accept a challenge and the first to try something new. You’re the friend who’s like “let’s go on a road trip” at 2 a.m., but also shows up with snacks and the aux. Everyone comes to you for advice and are always happy to be there for a friend in need.

You’re calm, cool, collected — maybe a little mysterious. People typically feel safe around you and can always count on you for whatever, whenever. When the world gets too loud, you disappear into a playlist, a book or a 3-hour bath. Self- care is a must on your to-do list. You are very in touch with nature and your emotions, wearing your heart on your sleeve. You are grounded, self-assured, clear minded and appreciate the little things in life.

If this is your favorite color combo, you are a ray of sunshine with a happy go lucky mentality. Your happiness radiates from your smile and your honesty is appreciated in all your relationships. People think you’re bubbly, but you’re actually pretty deep. In fact, if someone crosses you or messes with your vibe, they better think twice. Yes, you’ve got 14 tabs open. Yes, your room is a colorful chaos zone, but somehow your planner is always up to date and your calendar is color-coded.

If this is your choice you are clean, classic and simple. You come across as sweet, gentle and quiet. However, you’ve got strong opinions, elite taste and a sharp sense of humor. You probably remember people’s coffee orders and give incredible hugs. Intentional moments with friends are meaningful to you and you enjoy deep conversations. You love a cozy moment in bed, fresh sheets, lavender candles and a comfort movie playing — but also have an obsession with stationary and cute planners.

You’re emotionally intelligent, reliable and calming to be around. Your vibe is earthy and wise. You probably went through a fairies stage growing up and like to read fantasy books. You’re soft-spoken with layers, the type to overthink everything, but somehow make it look graceful. Neutral tones, vintage finds, soft lighting and quiet luxury are your go-tos. Your hobbies may include journaling, arts and crafts or gardening. Everyone needs a friend like you.