Who doesn’t love the Disney Princesses? For nearly 90 years, they have been part of our world (pun intended), teaching us true love, perseverance, and how to make your own happy endings. With these tales as old as time (pun also intended), it’s no secret that princess merch is everywhere — including everything from toys to clothes and even food. Now, Disney is collaborating with water bottle company Owala to release a collection of Disney Princess water bottles. Want to learn more? Be our guest. (OK, last one.)

There are six new Owala Disney Princess water bottles to choose from, and each features a popular Disney Princess with its own designs. The bottles are color-coded to match the look of the princesses. Customers can choose from Ariel, Cinderella, Belle, Moana, Tiana, and Rapunzel. Each water bottle is 24 ounces and features a FreeSip straw with a carry loop, stainless steel insulation that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours, and a leak-proof lid.

Each bottle also comes with themed stickers to fit each princess perfectly, which is where the magic begins. Explore what’s under the sea with Ariel, see the light with Rapunzel, and find out what could be down in New Orleans with Tiana. The stickers add a pop of personalization to the product, letting you accessorize your new merch with your favorite princess.

Each water bottle retails for $34.99, making for a Disney deal. People have already raved in reviews about the product as a dream come true. The Disney Princesses are staples in many people’s childhoods, so it’s exciting to get a new product that shows your love for these characters in a trendy way. These water bottles would be a great gift for any Disney lover.

Whether you’re a water bottle collector or always in search of Disney merch, add these Owala Disney Princess water bottles to your list of products to pick up. It’s definitely an item that’s worth its price. You can totally collect them all — and we can’t wait to see how far you’ll go.