On Feb. 11, fans of the classic coming-of-age show Gilmore Girls flocked to the Owala website in hopes of snagging an exclusive Color Drop tumbler featuring designs inspired by the show. Very soon after, the collection was sold out.

The collection included two coffee tumblers (the 20-ounce SmoothSip Slider, to be exact), which are perfect for hot coffee — a favorite of both the show’s titular Gilmore girls. In fact, Rory and Lorelai drank so much coffee (like, did anyone ever see them drink water?) that it makes a lot of sense to offer the Gilmore Girls designs on tumblers rather than water bottles, which is arguably what Owala is better known for.

Both tumblers have an adorable pastel color scheme; each is inspired by an iconic location from the show: Luke’s Diner, and the Dragonfly Inn. The Luke’s Diner design features the classic coffee cup logo and is pale blue with a maroon colored lid. The Dragonfly Inn design features prints of purple dragonflies on the cream tumbler with a yellow lid. The tumblers were each priced at $32.99.

However, if you didn’t snag one during the brand’s Color Drop, you may never get your hands on one, because Owala does not plan to restock its Gilmore Girls collection.

Unfortunately, according to a rep from Owala, since these products are part of the brand’s Color Drop program, once the product is sold out, there won’t be any more to go on sale. For Color Drop sales, a product is made available, and then once it sells out, it goes on backorder until 12 p.m. EST the following day. (Backordered products have an estimated shipping time of 10 to 12 weeks after the purchase date.) Since that deadline has passed for the Gilmore Girls Owalas, fans shouldn’t expect any more chances to buy them… at least, not from the original source. However, there is a chance that these products could pop up for resale on sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace, so if you are really dying to get your hands on this product (and also willing to pay more than the original price) there is still an option to find these tumblers. Good luck!