Fall is characterized by so many good things. My annual Gilmore Girls rewatch, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks, and all the fall snacks at Trader Joe’s. My favorite thing to do during fall is to just cozy up on my couch with a good book and a cup of tea, and if it’s raining outside, I literally feel like I’m in a movie.

However! Not everyone feels this way. To some, October is a time for resetting and getting motivated as a final push before the end of the year. If this is more your vibe, TikTok has come up with a name for this phenomenon: the October Theory. Essentially, it’s a school of thought that looks at October as the second New Year, in the sense that everyone seems to get super energized to wrap the year up right and achieve more of their goals. There is also so much change that goes on during these last few months of the year, and it flies by so fast, that it seems like the year just wraps up in a whirlwind. Naturally, it aligns with the “winter arc” trend that’s big on social media right now, in which people use the final three months of the year to lock in on their goals. (It starts in, you guessed it, October!)

Despite my love of having a chill girl fall, I am kind of obsessed with this theory. I have to admit, something about this time of year *does* get a part of me super fired up to get some work done (I’m looking at you, summer internship applications), and this push has really helped me start this school year on the right foot. Also, fall is definitely the easiest season to romanticize studying in — just replace the book in my ideal scenario with an iPad full of lecture notes, and it can still give cozy fall vibes, with a dash of productivity!

I think the most interesting part of this theory is about how this season brings about so much change. Not just with the leaves on trees; this can be in regard to anything — school, career, and even our personal lives, like new relationships and friendships.

I think it is definitely fair to say that this is a special time of year, and if you’re feeling a newfound inspiration to get stuff done and better yourself, go with it! It’s a great sign that there are good things ahead that are coming for you.