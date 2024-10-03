12 Trader Joe’s Fall Finds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Craving some seasonal snacks? Take a trip to Trader Joe’s, where it’s pumpkin season every day.

Trader Joe’s has all the fall foods you could ever crave…and some more after that!

Petite Pumpkin spice cookies It’s only fitting to begin with the most classic Trader Joe’s fall food: their pumpkin spice cookies. A famous returner year after year, these mini shortbread cookies are a staple for your fall pantry. Pumpkin O’s Looking to start off a crisp October morning with the perfect breakfast? Try out Trader Joe’s Pumpkin O’s and put a seasonal spin on your boring, everyday cereal. Fall Leaf corn tortilla chips These adorable leaf shaped tortilla chips are a perfect game day snack for all of your Sunday football watch parties. Pair them with any dip for endless flavor combinations. Pumpkin spice coffee The chilly fall season wouldn’t be the same without an iconic cup of warm coffee. What’s even better? Making it pumpkin spice. Try Trader Joe’s signature pumpkin spice ground blend to get your coffee fix this month. Pumpkin blondie brownies Have a sweet tooth? These tasty pumpkin blondies are sure to satisfy your craving. With pumpkin, white chocolate and pecans these blondies are a perfect combination of all the beloved fall flavors. Trader Joe’s Fall Ice Creams Who says ice cream is just for the summer? Trader Joe’s certainly breaks that stereotype, as they sell their own fall ice cream flavors including pumpkin and salted maple. Both sound delicious. Pumpkin ravioli Looking for a quick and easy meal to whip up for dinner? Throw some Trader Joe’s pumpkin ravioli in a pot of boiling water and there you go; you have a perfect at home fall meal. With both gluten free and regular options, this pasta is a great seasonal dish for anyone to try. “This pumpkin walks into a bar…” cereal bars For a quick on-the-go snack, grab a pumpkin cereal bar on your way out the door and eat it as you pass all the beautiful fall scenery outside. Maple flavored fudge If you’re not the biggest pumpkin fan, there are still a variety of fall flavors for you to enjoy. This maple fudge makes for a perfect seasonal treat. Pumpkin lovers can give this desert a try as well for a change of taste. Pumpkin Spice & snickerdoodle cookie mix If you’re a baker, this pumpkin snickerdoodle mix would be great for a cozy baking day. Pop a batch of these cookies in the oven and share with friends and family during this season of giving. Mini spicy pumpkin samosas These pumpkin samosas are the perfect comfort food for this season. A toasty dish, these minis are sure to warm you up as the cold approaches outside. Enjoy all the yummy flavors of fall in one single bite. Non-Dairy Pumpkin oat beverage Wash all these delicious foods down with some Trader Joe’s signature pumpkin oat beverage. A great alternative to the generic pumpkin spice latte, this drink would be a unique new substitute to try.

Evidently, Trader Joe’s is the perfect place to stock up on all fall treats. From sweet to savory (and beyond), they really have it all. Take a stop at your local Trader Joe’s today and see for yourself all they have to offer.

Make your fall the best it can be and treat yourself to these delicious seasonal foods.