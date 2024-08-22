It’s time, my pumpkin-loving people! Starbucks’s fall 2024 menu is officially here, and I do not know about you, but I am absolutely getting myself a pumpkin spice latte ASAP. But that’s not the only fall drink I’m excited to sip this year. With some favorites returning to Starbucks this autumn, as well as some new menu items, this is a good year to be a Starbucks lover. And that’s not even to mention the items you can get from the grocery store! There’s a ton of goodness to go over when it comes to the Starbucks fall faves, and I’ve got you covered.

The headlining fall drink returning to Starbucks this year is, of course, the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte. (If this drink has no fans, I’m dead.) Alongside that old staple, the other returning pumpkin-adjacent drinks are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.

In terms of drinks of the apple flavor variety, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso are making their comebacks.

The food menu is also seeing the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, the Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf, and the Baked Apple Croissant.

But no more beating around the bush — here are the new Starbucks fall menu items you’ve been waiting to hear about:

Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai

Bring together chai, creamy oatmilk, and apple crisp cold foam, and you’ve got a seriously delicious fall staple. It’s sort of like the pumpkin chai, with that apple-y twist.

Raccoon Cake Pop

Possibly the most adorable cake pop to date — and that’s saying something — this new raccoon cake pop is only available while supplies last, so get one while you can. It features vanilla cake dipped in chocolate icing.

Courtesy of Starbucks

There are also two drinks only available in the Starbucks app:

Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte

This new drink is available in-app only, so make sure to sign up for rewards on the Starbucks app to get this new sip, and save points for some free ones down the road. This drink features salted caramel cold foam — yum!

Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White

This drink is also in-app only, and is the only fall menu drink with almondmilk — so if you aren’t a dairy drinker but don’t like oat, give this one a try.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Further, the Starbucks reserve locations in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle are also debuting their fall menu items, including a Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini, and Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight. I might have to book a trip to the Big Apple just to try these!

You can of course also expect to see the Starbucks grocery staples while shopping, including the pumpkin spice creamer, its nondairy equivalent, the ready-to-drink PSL Frappuccino, and all their other fall classics such as cold brew, Nespresso pods, and whole beans.

However you like your fall themed beverages, I’m sure there’s something here for you. As for me, if you see me ordering my 800th PSL by the time October rolls around, no you didn’t.