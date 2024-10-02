A Guide for Your Annual Gilmore Girls Fall Rewatch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the school year begins again, the leaves start to turn, and you feel that slight breeze when you walk to class in the morning, you know it’s time to start watching Gilmore Girls again. If you haven’t seen Gilmore Girls, this is the perfect time to start. No show quite captures the essence of autumn like this show does, so in honor of the incoming fall, here is the quick rundown of what I believe is the best episode from each season.

Season 1, Episode 6: Rory’s Birthday Parties

This episode perfectly displays the complex relationships between the Gilmores. Although the birthday party Emily throws for Rory is definitely a tough watch, the episode ends with Rory’s wholesome, classic birthday celebration: a fall birthday party filled with all the eccentric town characters and genuine relationships that shows love for the ultimate fall town of Stars Hollow.

Season 2, Episode 5: Nick & Nora/Sid & Nancy

In this episode, we first meet Jess, therefore, I believe that’s almost enough of an explanation for my decision. The witty banter, immediate chemistry, and overall new beginnings seen throughout the episode makes it perfect.

Season 3, Episode 22: Those Are Strings, Pinocchio

This is the last episode of the season, where we see Rory end her days at Chilton. If you’re in the mood to be sentimental, I can promise you will shed a tear or two during Rory’s graduation speech. This episode perfectly sums up everything that has happened in the show so far, and beautifully preps viewers for what is to come.

Season 4, Episode 2: The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale

This is my favorite fall episode. The first day of school nerves and anticipation alongside Yale in autumn is superb. If you need to get back into the right mindset this school year, I highly recommend watching this comforting and wholesome episode.

Season 5, Episode 7: You Jump, I Jump, Jack

This is the ultimate Rory and Logan episode. I may be biased as Logan is my favorite out of all of her love interests, but everything about this episode is absolutely amazing. My biggest dream is to attend a Life and Death Brigade event with Logan Huntzberger. Watch as Rory and Logan’s relationship forms while the fall scenery beautifully brings everything together.

Season 6, Episode 8: Let Me Hear Your Balalaikas Ringing Out

Jess returning as an adult and writer is everything viewers imagined and more. Jess finally making Rory reflect on her recent decisions of dropping out of Yale and joining the DAR is so full circle. Lorelai and Rory also rekindle their relationship, which brings back the wholesome quality to the show that we saw often during the first few seasons.