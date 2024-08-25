This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

While reading can be a very calming and fulfilling hobby, every fellow bookworm has unfortunately been a victim of the “book hangover” at least once in their lives.

The inability to finish a single book, the feeling that no story is gripping your attention, or being capable of distracting you from your life responsibilities, can be the most torturous, never-ending experience, for any reader.

As an attempt to help with getting out of this endless loop of hangovers, here are eight recommendations of books that have that magical ability to save just about anyone from even the worst of book hangovers!

1. FUNNY STORY

The most recent release by the queen of contemporary romances, aka Emily Henry, Funny Story follows Daphne and Miles, who even though are complete opposites, find themselves living together and coping after being dumped by their former romantic partners (who just so happened to get together themselves).

This book is a healing and quick-paced romance read that will make anyone believe in love again, even after going through traumatic events that might’ve made you stop believing in said love. The perfectly timed comedy in the book also makes this a very light read, which helps with the pace.

2. MALIBU RISING

Malibu Rising was written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who is also responsible for multiple bestselling books such as Daisy Jones and The Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

This book follows the Riva siblings, who find themselves trying to move on and heal as much as possible after being abandoned by their pop star father, Mick Riva, with nothing but his last name to live.

Malibu Rising is packed with emotional topics, such as the experience of “having to grow up too soon”, but also the building of a beautiful connection between the Riva siblings. They are always looking out for each other, which makes this story deeply touching, being able to make any reader easily attached to these characters and their stories.

3. DIVINE RIVALS

One of today’s biggest romantic fantasy books, written by Rebecca Ross, Divine Rivals follows two rival journalists, Iris and Roman, who find love after exchanging letters with their respective magic typewriters. All this while covering a war amongst two gods and the effects of the conflicts on people’s lives!

Ross’ impeccable world building and character development between Iris and Roman (as well as the build up of their romance) will make you completely hooked since page one, and also make you desperate to read more after finishing.

4. BETTER THAN THE MOVIES

Lynn Painter’s biggest hit yet, Better than the Movies is a young adult rom-com about the high schooler Liz Buxbaum who, after losing her mother, tries to cope with her grief while accepting help from her neighbor, Wes. The protagonist does this in an attempt to find the “once in a lifetime” type of romance inspired by her mom’s favorite romantic comedies, which makes everything even more interesting.

Anyone who is a fan of classic romantic comedies, such as 10 Things I Hate About You, Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will have the best time reading this book. Lynn Painter is a master of capturing the essence of a good rom-com in her book and main characters in her swoon-worthy romance.

5. DEATH ON THE NILE

Death on the Nile is not only one of Agatha Christie’s most successful books ever, but also one of the most known mystery novels of all time. The bestseller follows the iconic detective Hercule Poirot who, while on what was supposed to be a vacation in Egypt, finds himself stuck on a boat where a recently married wealthy bride has been murdered, and multiple different suspects who all had possible reasons to want her dead.

Christie’s writing and master talent at storytelling has the capacity to grip your attention from beginning to end, and make you suspicious of your own shadow throughout the entire book.

6. NORMAL PEOPLE

Sally Rooney’s most acclaimed novel follows two characters, Marianne and Connell, and how they navigate their romantic relationship during school years, as well as their adulthood.

Normal People will tug on your heartstrings as you read about Marianne and Connell’s deep, humane and relatable traumas, and how they reflect on their behaviors towards their relationships with themselves, as well as the future in general.

7. THE VISCOUNT WHO LOVED ME

Written by the queen of regency romance, Julia Quinn, The Viscount Who Loved Me follows Bridgertons eldest brother (and most eligible bachelor) Anthony in his active search to find “the perfect viscountess” who will carry on the Bridgerton name. That is until he meets Kate, the headstrong and stubborn new lady in town who drives him mad, but also makes him feel things he’s never felt before.

If you crave a slow burn, enemies to lovers romance, while also carrying deep and relatable emotional baggage, Anthony and Kate will steal your heart and never give it back.

8. LOVE, THEORETICALLY

One of the most acclaimed STEM romance novels of last year, Love, Theoretically is about a theoretical physicist, Elsie, who while trying to balance her career as a teacher (that barely pays the bills) and offering her services as a fake girlfriend, she crosses paths with the guy she hates the most, but also can’t help being the truest version of herself around: the experimental physicist, Jack.

Ali Hazelwood is the queen of writing romances within the STEM workspace, so if you’re craving that rivals to lovers, fake dating swoon worthy novel (that surprisingly teaches a lot about physics to us readers), this book will have you obsessed with cliché science field love stories.

__________

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!