With the summer 2025 season somehow already coming to a close, many students are already switching into the back-to-school mindset. But before classes, midterms, and study groups replace beach days, BBQs, and day trips, there still is one more summer event to take part in: Labor Day! Although there’s a lot of fun to be had during the semester, this three-day weekend cannot be ignored and deserves your full attention before you can fully commit to the fall semester.

If you have any parties or festivities planned for the long weekend, there’s a good chance that borgs may be involved. The borg, or “black out rage gallon,” is an inventive way college students are getting their booze in (legally and responsibly, of course!). But while the recipes for borgs are important, what people really care about are what they name their borg. For the uninitiated, borg users assign names to their borgs not just to prevent mixups, but also to show a glimpse into the owner’s personality and humor. So, if you need fresh borg name inspo for your weekend festivities, feel free to take some inspiration from the list of Labor Day 2025 borg names below. Happy LDW — and please remember to borg responsibly!

Borg In The USA

A Springsteen, and borg, classic.

Rattlin’ Borg

In case you find yourself down in the valley, oh!

Team Borg

Whether you’re dialed in on TSITP or getting ready to rebinge the Twilight films, this is a team all can agree with.

Bob’s Borgers

Bonus points if you add your own name.

A Night To Rememborg

Alternatively, a borg to remember.

Go Borg Or Go Home

With the last long weekend of the summer, there’s no other choice.

PBYL

Party borg your life! Just how Down With Webster taught us.

Surfborging

If surfing isn’t your sport, might I suggest boogieborging instead?

Totally Borggin’

I just know Cher Horowitz has already claimed this name.

It’s Borg O’Clock Somewhere

I think that’s how time zones work…

The Borgs Are Back In Town

An iconic name if you’re already back in your college town.

Young, Dumb, Borg

Khalid approved!

BBQ

Borgebeque! Hot dogs, sausages, and borgers galore.

Laborg Day Weekend

A name you can only use once a year.

Borg Some Sugar On Me

Def Leppard would be so proud.

28 Borgs Later

Alright, this may be too many borgs… but at least we aren’t in a zombie apocalypse.

Copacaborga

Music, passion, and borgs will always be in fashion!

Borg To Be Wild

This name is specifically reserved for the life of the party.

The One With The Borg

Phoebe and Joey would have loved borgs.

Teenage Dirtborg

Comes with two tickets to Iron Maiden, and don’t say maybe!

Forgive & Borget

A reminder to drink responsively this Labor Day!

Borg 101

For those who have school on the brain.

Borganic Chemistry

A mixologist and a chemist are practically the same thing.

Legally Borg

I channeled my inner Elle Woods for this one.

To Borg Or Not To Borg?

That is the question.