As college students, we all know how stressful it can be to pack for college. It seems like there are so many little things to forget, and especially if this is your first year moving away from home, it can be hard to figure out what you’re actually going to use and what you aren’t. For me, it was pretty much a process of trial and error, and it took me almost my entire freshman year to figure out the things that I actually needed to take with me, and what was better left at home.

The entire process is hard, because sometimes the random item that you don’t think you’ll actually need or use is what ends up becoming a daily essential. (Maybe this is the random thing that your mom insists you bring even though you don’t want to — that’s definitely what happened to me.)

Because it can be so hard to predict what random product might actually become an essential in college, it’s so helpful to learn what other people’s holy grails are, so that you can adjust your packing lists accordingly. And even though you can definitely scroll through endless recommendations online, Her Campus went one step further and reached out to some of your fave Gen Z influencers to find out which unexpected products ended up being their essentials in college. Check out their responses below for your ultimate shopping inspo.

Zebrapen Pens, highlighters, & pencils “Seriously. With everything being digital now, people forget how helpful it is to physically write things down. Especially in math or science classes, or when you just want to take notes that actually stick. Having colorful pens and highlighters helps me stay organized and makes my notes cute.” – Tati B, @iamtati.b, Florida A&M University Mildliner Dual-Tip Creative Highlighter 5-pack, $12 See On Zebrapen

Homemate Heated Blanket “UC Davis is super cold during the wintertime, and my dorm heater didn’t do much. I’d literally do all my homework wrapped up in it like a burrito. My heated blanket saved me from getting a cold countless times.” – Wendy Ly, @wendyskin, University of California, Davis Homemate Heated Blanket Electric Throw, $39 See On Amazon

HiLIFE Handheld Steamer “It saves so much time before events, classes, and interviews — way better than pulling out an ironing board in a rush.” – Trinity Aniyah, @trinityaniyahh, Spelman College HiLIFE Portable Steamer, $30 See On Amazon

Kipcush White Noise Machine “Especially as a light sleeper, I need a little bit of constant noise to drown out the inevitable sounds of college.” – Sarah Frank, @frankadvice, Brown University Kipcush White Noise Sound Machine, $20 See On Amazon

HAPPRUN Projector “I use it to make kraft paper banners to hang on the wall when I’m hosting different events — sorority formals, birthdays, and different holiday get-togethers.” – Chloe Hutchinson, @chloemhutch, University of Virginia HAPPRUN Native 1080P Bluetooth Projector, $90 See On Amazon

WEILY LED Vanity Mirror “Whether I’m doing my morning skin care, a gameday hairstyle, or makeup for a frat party — that mirror has been on my desk since freshman year.” – Makayla Lysiak, @makaylalysiak, University of Southern California WEILY Makeup Mirror, $24 See On Amazon