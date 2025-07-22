The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 17, and while fans immediately began spiraling over Belly’s love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah (yes, still), it did not go unnoticed that the show quietly time-skipped nearly four years ahead. Belly’s a junior in college now, Jeremiah’s a senior, and Conrad is apparently thriving in med school.

On paper, it sounds like a glow-up — but when you actually watch it, TSITP seems to think “college” just means trendy outfits and more dramatic breakups. The season seems to treat college like it’s one long, emotionally unstable spring break. And if you’ve spent even one semester in college, you’ll clock the inaccuracies immediately.

Although all the characters are technically out of high school, the show low-key still feels like it’s set in high school. The biggest shift is just that they’re not living at home anymore. There’s little to no mention of dorm life, classes, professors, or anything remotely academic — it’s like college is just a vibe, not an actual place. And don’t get me started on Greek life. In TSITP, it’s treated like a cute little extracurricular you can dip in and out of, when in reality, it’s a full-on commitment with meetings, events, and actual rules. It’s so not that chill.

Here are five things The Summer I Turned Pretty gets so, so wrong about college life:

Drinking In Greek Letters

@quinnennsey This killed us for some reason tsitp thesummeriturnedpretty bellysucks ♬ original sound – Q

In Episode 1, Belly, Taylor, and Jeremiah attend a campus Greek life event called Finals Freakout. It’s supposed to be a wholesome, end-of-semester stress reliever — complete with carnival games and goofy challenges. But while it looks like something your own school’s Greek council would plan, there’s one major red flag: Students are *openly drinking* at the event… while wearing their org’s merch. Like, casually sipping beers in broad daylight, with their Greek letters on full display.

If you’ve ever been through recruitment or signed a bid day contract, you know this would never fly. Drinking in your letters is one of the biggest violations sorority life. Most sororities make members sign bylaws that explicitly prohibit it — meaning events like this would be dry or strictly monitored for that reason. But in the TSITP world? No risk management, no social chairs, no consequences. Just Greek letters, plastic cups, and vibes.

So while the Finals Freakout looks fun on screen, it’s giving wishful thinking for anyone who’s actually tried to plan — or even attend — a Greek event.

Non-members Wearing Greek Letters

During the Finals Freakout event, Taylor hands Belly an extra T-shirt with her sorority letters so she can jump into a three-legged race that’s “only for Greek members.” Cute moment between friends? Sure. Realistic? Absolutely not.

In Greek life, wearing an org’s letters when you’re not a member is a huge no-no. Chapters take their letters seriously — it’s not just merch, it’s a symbol of membership, tradition, and values. Letting a non-member wear your letters to sneak into a Greek-only event wouldn’t just get you side-eyes… it could get you pulled into standards or slapped with sanctions. It’s like borrowing someone’s cap and gown to sit in on graduation — you didn’t earn it, so you don’t get to wear it.

Taking One Extra Semester of College Being, Like, Really Bad

Honestly Jeremiah not graduating college “on time” is not that deep like he’s not a failure .. lmaoo a lot of people need an extra semester to graduate college — Kay🤍 (@issaaa_kay) July 21, 2025

In Episode 1, Jeremiah finds out he’s not graduating on time because — gasp — he forgot to take a couple of core classes after switching his major. Now he’s spiraling over having to take freshman-level courses and being labeled a “super senior.”

But here’s the thing: It’s not that deep. People graduate on all kinds of timelines for all kinds of reasons. Some finish early, some take an extra semester or year, and some switch majors three times before figuring it out. It’s not a scandal, it’s just college. The idea that Jeremiah’s academic hiccup is some rare, shameful thing feels completely out of touch with how common this is IRL.

Juniors Living At A Sorority House

This season, Taylor is living at her sorority house while juggling campus life, Greek events, and her own romantic drama. The timeline makes it clear: She and Belly are juniors — which raises a very real question: Why is Taylor still living in the sorority house?

Technically, yes, juniors can live in their sorority house. But it’s definitely not the norm. By junior year, most members have moved into apartments, townhouses, or other off-campus housing with their friends. Living in the chapter house is usually something freshmen and sophomores do, either because they’re required to or it’s part of their new member experience. So while this one isn’t totally a mistake, it’s def a little off.

A Man Sleeping Over At The Sorority House

Not shocking to anyone, Taylor and Steven are back to hooking up this season. But what is shocking is where it’s happening: her sorority house. Yep. In her room. In the chapter house. Like it’s just a casual Airbnb.

In real life? Absolutely not. Most sororities have strict house rules that prohibit male guests in private rooms, let alone staying the night. Some houses don’t even allow men past the foyer. It’s not just tradition — it’s about liability, safety, and respecting shared living spaces.

Slow Dancing At A Frat Party

@minijenni I love this show but i am sorry in what world is this slow dancing occurring at a frat party #thesummeriturnedpretty ♬ original sound – Minijenni

Episode 2 tries to convince viewers that Belly and Jeremiah are thriving in their chaotic-but-romantic college relationship, and what better way to prove that than by… slow dancing at a frat party? Yes, really. At first, it’s your standard frat party scene: Solo cups, chaotic lighting, random people dancing to EDM. But then, mid-rager, the music cuts to a slow song, and suddenly everyone pairs off and starts swaying. Like it’s prom.

I don’t know what multiverse this is supposed to take place in, but a slow dance at a frat party? Be serious. The most emotional shift you’re getting at a real frat house is switching from “No Hands” to “Mr. Brightside” — not a moment of soft eye contact and waltzing in the middle of a sticky beer floor. It’s giving Wattpad fantasy, not college reality — which, TBH, seems to be the vibe for the whole season so far.