Everything We Know About ‘Legally Blonde’s Prequel Series, ‘Elle’

Rachel Armstrong

It’s a big day for all the Legally Blonde lovers (aka me)! Our beloved Elle Woods is returning to the screen, but this time in a new series.

On May 14, Amazon Upfront announced in a special presentation that the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, has been greenlit and is currently in the works. This calls for a quick bend and snap because this news is too good to ignore! 

Here’s everything you need to know about the Legally Blonde prequel, Elle.

What will Elle be about?  

We all know Ms. Elle Woods for her charismatic charm and go-getter attitude, but what’s her origin story? How did she become so confident, and when did Bruiser, her adorable dog, become attached to her at the hip? 

According to Variety, the new series will follow ​​”Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film.” Think The Carrie Diaries but with more pink.

Knowing  Elle Woods’ backstory will probably make us fall in love with her even more, so I have faith this series won’t disappoint. Reese Witherspoon is part of this new project. 

Alongside Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky, Marc Platt, and the show’s creator, Laura Kittrell, Reese Witherspoon announced this exciting news while wearing all pink in true legally blonde fashion. She even performed the iconic bend and snap! 

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity in ways that only our beloved Elle could do,” Witherspoon said. “I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine – along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell – for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!”

When will ‘Elle’ Be Released?

So far, there isn’t much info about the Legally Blonde prequel. Amazon has yet to announce when the series will be released or who is part of the cast. Fingers crossed we get a few cameos from some of the original cast — I’m looking at you, Jennifer Coolidge.

As we wait for more info about this fantastic news, I’ll be rewatching Legally Blonde to brush up on my legal jargon. 

