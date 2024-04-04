It’s Officially Borg Season — Here Are 7 Safety Tips To Party Responsibly

The college party has been the site of many inventions introduced to the world, and one of the latest crazes of this nature is the Borg. Borgs (full name: blackout rage gallons) have made a big splash in the college party scene since they went viral on TikTok around late 2022. Since then, Borgs have been seen as both a trendy and efficient way to consume alcohol.

According to TikTok, the most common way to make a Borg is to start with a gallon jug. Then, fill that jug about halfway with water, a fifth of liquor, water flavoring of your choice (like Mio or Crystal Light), and a couple hydration packets such as Liquid I.V. or Pedialyte. That said, there are so many different variations of this recipe to fit any holiday, theme, or desired amount of alcohol consumption (including zero-alcohol options; more on that below).

In some ways, drinking out of a Borg can be safer than other common methods of consuming alcohol at college parties. This is because the Borg is a personal container, which is beneficial for a number of reasons. For one, you are in control of what’s in it (unlike that giant cooler full of mysterious jungle juice). You are also more in control of who has access to it; since the container has a lid, you are more protected from someone slipping something into your drink. Also, because it’s meant for just you, you’re not exposed to any germs you would be getting if you were passing around a handle of liquor or reaching into a bathtub full of dirty ice and cans.

However, considering how much alcohol is included in a standard Borg recipe (and what the name Borg stands for), there are still some serious safety concerns when it comes to Borging. With that in mind, here are some important Borg safety tips to keep in mind the next time you go out.

Her Campus tip: We’re all for a good time, but please be responsible. We don’t condone binge or underage drinking. Stay safe and have fun!

Keep your Borg to yourself.

I know the Borg is designed for personal drinking, but if you have a close bestie or roommate (or even an instant connection with some rando you just met), you might feel inclined to share your gallon. My advice: Don’t. According to Skidmore College, the common cold, the flu, and meningitis can all be passed by sharing bevs — which makes perfect sense, considering sharing drinks means transferring saliva (yes, even if you’re careful not to backwash), and therefore plenty of germs. If any of your friends want to get in on the Borg experience, encourage them to make one of their own — maybe even turn the crafting and mixology session into a fun bonding activity to do together before your next event!

Write reminders on your Borg.

What makes the concept of Borgs so iconic is the way people name them. When you finish making your Borg, you write a funny name on it, usually something that remixes the word Borg. (Some of my favorite examples include: Borg-an Donor, Borg-an Freeman, and Sponge-Borg.) And while you’re at it, why not also write some safety reminders to yourself? These could say things like “pace yourself” or “drink water” — generally any phrase to keep your hydration and safety top of mind while you’re out having fun.

Drink in moderation and stay hydrated.

Speaking of pacing yourself, with a Borg being able to hold way more alcohol in one container than many college students can or should usually drink in one sitting, it’s incredibly easy to drink more than your limit in a very short amount of time. According to the CDC, moderate drinking means two or less drinks in a day for men, and one or less in women. Even if you choose to exceed those guidelines, you can still stand to drink way less than the amount of alcohol included in a typical Borg recipe. You can drink your Borg slower, take frequent water breaks, and modify the amount of alcohol you’re putting into your Borg in the first place — more on that below.

Make your own recipe (with lower alcohol content).

The beauty of the Borg is that you can truly make it your own. You may think you have to fill the entire gallon jug with liquid, but you really don’t have to — you can modify the standard recipe to only fill it up halfway, or even just a quarter of the way. You could also go way heavier on the ratios for your non-alcoholic ingredients, leaving less room for the liquor. In fact, you don’t even have to put any alcohol in your Borg; if you follow these safety suggestions, no one else will be tasting your Borg (remember: no sharing!), so no one will know if you’re skipping the booze.

Measure out your alcohol.

If you *do* choose to put alcohol into your Borg, it’s important to actually measure it out; don’t just eyeball it. I’m not saying you have to go out and buy a measuring cup or food scale; all you need is a shot glass. Instead, plan out how many drinks you would usually have without the Borg and use that to guide how much booze to add, assuming you’ll only be drinking out of your Borg for the duration of your party, event, or outing. For example, if you know you want to have two drinks in one sitting, consider adding just two shots into your jug.

Have a Borg buddy.

Parties are better with friends, so why not have someone to stick with while you Borg? Having a designated bestie to check in with throughout the party helps ensure you’re both staying hydrated, pacing yourselves, and staying safe. Before you go out, establish your buddy, and if you’re in a big group, split up into pairs or trios. Safety in numbers!

Know the warning signs.

Let’s be real, there are so many dangers associated with overconsuming alcohol and binge drinking, so it’s important to know the warning signs of alcohol poisoning the next time you want to have fun. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, some signs of potential overdose include:

Confusion

Difficulty remaining conscious

Vomiting

Slow and irregular breathing

Dull responses

Paleness and low body temperature

Keep these signs in mind not only for yourself, but also for those around you so you know when to get help. And remember, just because the “B” in Borg stands for blackout, that in no way means it should be your goal!