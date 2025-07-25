With back-to-school right around the corner, there’s no better way to get back in that campus groove than with some new music. Whether you’re coasting through your morning commute or walking between classes, music plays a huge part in day-to-day college life. Although summer is slowly fading from view, the good energy doesn’t need to stop. This list weaves between genres like electropop, indie folk, female rap, and shoegaze to capture the scope of your back-to-school experience, no matter the situation. Romanticizing your new semester adds a fresh flair to your daily routine.

Sing along with childhood favorites like One Direction and Justin Bieber, get moving with Charli XCX and Beyoncé, or wind down with genre-bending artists like Mk.gee and MGMT. With the right soundtrack, even the most ordinary days can be unforgettable. Take inspiration from these tracks to craft a playlist good for late-night study sessions, solo grocery store runs, or taking some time away from it all with friends. These 40 songs are curated to fit all the intentions, emotions, and experiences of a brand new school year. Feeling nostalgic, empowered, overwhelmed, or simply excited for a fresh start? This list’s got you covered.

“Girl Like Me” – PinkPantheress

With fast-paced rhythms and clever samples, PinkPantheress engineers an irresistibly-danceable masterpiece in “Girl Like Me.”

“Never Meant” – American Football

“Never Meant” was made to be played while cruising through your college town with the windows down. From their self-titled 1999 album created while the band was still in college, the track has steadily grown in popularity thanks to its timeless sound and message.

“Husk” – Men I Trust

Known for their dreamy instrumentals and signature vocal style, this Canadian indie band lulls you into the sound of a new season.

“ROCKMAN” – Mk.gee

Mk.gee combines gritty guitar strums with melancholic tones in his latest album, Two Star & The Dream Police. This genre-bending style complements all the complex moments of a new semester.

“Supercut” – Lorde

With Virgin already out, Melodrama is a great place to start when diving back into Lorde’s discography.

“Starstruck” – Lady Gaga

There’s no faster way to hype yourself up than with some early Gaga. The flirty and bass-heavy production in “Starstruck” is the ultimate vibe curator.

“Campus” – Vampire Weekend

From your morning commute to walking between classes, “Campus” expertly soundtracks college life with its nostalgic late 2000s feel.

“A BOY IS A GUN*” – Tyler, The Creator

This soulful number blends smooth, jazzy production with poetic pleas. The asterisk serves as a unique marker, highlighting a turning point in Tyler’s IGOR and underscoring the album’s journey through love, loss, and self-reflection.

“Only Angel” – Harry Styles

Energetic, melodic, and electric all describe this rock-heavy track on Styles’s debut album.

“I’M THAT GIRL” – Beyoncé

Ring in the new semester with upbeat energy and unstoppable confidence. Keep the vibe going with “COZY” or “PURE/HONEY” for the ultimate Renaissance-era throwback.

“August” – Taylor Swift

Whether you’re soaking up the last bits of summer or diving headfirst into the fall atmosphere, “August” captures the gentle transition between seasons with Swift’s melodic voice and soft instrumentals.

“Can I Call You Tonight?” – Dayglow

Dayglow’s bright vocals and light-hearted rhythms bring in all the good vibes for your back-to-school era.

“Only Over You” – Fleetwood Mac

Written by Christine McVie for her then-boyfriend, Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson, this tender ballad stands out as one of Fleetwood Mac’s most heartfelt and lovable pieces.

“Everything is romantic” – Charli XCX

Keeping up with the romantic themes (this time with an electronic twist), Charli xcx masterfully paints an aesthetically pleasing scene of “early nights in white sheets with lace curtains” in this Brat classic.

“EASE” – Troye Sivan, BROODS

This half of the iconic Sweat Tour duo has a discography that spans much further than his popular hits like “Rush” and “One of Your Girls.” In the transition from YouTube star to acclaimed musician, Sivan’s debut studio album Blue Neighborhood continues to prove itself as a body of work that stands the test of time.

“Night Changes” – One Direction

Reflecting on the waves of change, this 1D throwback is great for melancholic moments or sing-alongs with friends.

“Teenage Dream” – Katy Perry

This feel-good anthem captures the excitement and carefree feeling of a new semester.

“Cigarette Daydreams” – Cage the Elephant

“Cigarette Daydreams” is a natural fit for back-to-school. Velvety vocals meet somber guitar strums and keyboard riffs in this indie throwback.

“Tongue Tied” – Grouplove

“Tongue Tied” radiates timeless, toe-tapping energy that never goes out of style.

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

An infectious mix of lo-fi grooves and bedroom pop, “Bad Habit” channels the frustration of unspoken feelings and reminiscing on what could have been.

“New York” – Addison

Addison opens her debut album with the experimental, layered tune “New York.” Fueled by pulse-pounding energy and a bold, distinctive style, it’s the perfect soundtrack for stepping into a new era with confidence and carefree flair.

“Good Days” – SZA

Keep good days on your mind this back-to-school season with SZA’s breezy, tranquil hit.

“DAISIES” – Justin Bieber

New releases from childhood favorites are the perfect way to bring in some nostalgia this semester.

“Favourite” – Fontaines D.C.

Fountaines D.C.’s “Favourite” feels like stepping back into a vivid memory. Surrender to the Irish band’s melancholic guitar riffs and delicate melodies in this standout track from their latest album, Romance.

“Pictures of You” – The Cure

“Pictures of You” is easily one of The Cure’s most beloved songs. For an even-dreamier sound, check out the RS Home Demo Instrumental version, available on Disintegration (Deluxe Edition).

“Rilkean Heart” – Cocteau Twins

You can never go wrong romanticizing your life to the sounds of Cocteau Twins. This Scottish band made waves in the dreampop and shoegaze scenes, crafting a rich, soothing soundscape that leaves listeners completely transfixed.

“Cross The Street” – Junior Varsity

“Cross The Street” bursts with lively drums and beautifully-layered vocals, creating a girly, electropop feel that radiates fun and easygoing energy.

“Nights” – Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean’s “Nights” embodies the sound of new beginnings. With vulnerable lyricism and an unforgettable mid-song beat switch, this piece packs a powerful punch.

“Showtime” – Nelly Furtado

Often overshadowed by the social media popularity of hits like “Maneater” and “Promiscuous,” “Showtime” remains an underrated gem on Furtado’s Loose.

“Electric Feel” – MGMT

Another 2000s-era artist that Gen Z has rightfully embraced for their electrifying sound.

“KLOuFRENS” – Bad Bunny

This contemplative track seamlessly blends classic reggaeton beats with honest lyricism and emotional depth.

“A Change Of Heart” – The 1975

Off the band’s sophomore album, “A Change Of Heart,” takes listeners on a hypnotic sonic journey. Featuring a whirring synth solo and clever, introspective lyrics, this song is perfect for late-night drives or quiet nights in.

“Motion Sickness” – Phoebe Bridgers

Anything off of Briders’ Stranger in the Alps will have you completely hooked. For those late-night reflective moments, “Motion Sickness” delivers an emotional kick that lingers long after the final note.

“Bad Girls” – Blood Orange

With haunting guitar riffs and electronic production, this song evokes the feeling of a somber walk across campus or a quiet moment between classes.

“Is It Over Now?” – Taylor Swift

1989-era Taylor is all about growth and new experiences, making it perfect for maximizing your back-to-school experience. Unfinished business and lingering questions lie at the heart of this vault hit.

“When I’m With You” – Inhaler

Inhaler serves up a listening experience nothing short of hypnotic in “When I’m With You.” Its drawn-out, aching vocals paired with steadfast electric guitars and drums are reminiscent of other tracks like “When I Have Her On My Mind” and “Valentine.”

“Cross Your Mind” – Shelly

“Cross Your Mind” is one half of Shelly’s back-to-back single releases from Shelly 2. Featuring vocals from indie music legend Clairo, this song’s infectious rhythm is bound to leave you craving more from the group’s dreamy sound.

“Temperature” – milk.

Likening themselves to the early sounds of Inhaler and The 1975, milk. leans into the nostalgia of a new season — ideal for romanticizing the upcoming semester.

“You’ve Got A Woman” – Lion

This retro track is packed with warm, flowing vocals and feel-good harmonies.

“Roc Steady” – Megan Thee Stallion, Flo Milli