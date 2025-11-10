Some pairings are just meant to be: peanut butter and jelly, tomato soup and grilled cheese, college students and Chipotle — all matches made in heaven. Chances are, if you live in a college town, you’ve participated in a Chipotle promotion. Maybe you wore your Halloween costume for Boorito or sported your university jersey for the college football promo. Maybe you were one of the million who played Chipotle’s Burrito Vault game, or earned rewards while watching an NBA game. Now, Chipotle is upping the stakes for college students, allowing them to satiate their Chipotle cravings and settle their collegiate rivalries at the same time with the Chipotle U Rivalry Week contest.

From now until Nov. 17, 2025, the 100 college towns who rank highest for Chipotle consumption will have a chance to earn free food. Via the Chipotle U Rivalry Week website, students can track their college’s place on the leaderboard or write in to have their town added to the competition. At the end of the week, the top 10 on the leaderboard will receive the ultimate prize: free food. So, how do you play? The objective is simple: Gain the most new Chipotle U Rewards members. And, don’t worry if you already have a Chipotle rewards account — you can still sign up for Chipotle U and boost your college town’s ranking.

Here are more deets:

How To Sign Up For Chipotle U

For those who already have a Chipotle Rewards account, the process is simple. First, log in. Then, verify your college enrollment through ID.me, accessible through the Chipotle U Rewards website. Once you’re enrolled, it’s time to encourage your friends to sign up too.

Those without an account will first need to make an account through Chipotle by providing their name and email address. After this is confirmed, they will need to confirm they are a college student through ID.me and activating their Chipotle U account.

If the prospect of winning Rivalry Week isn’t enough, all new Chipotle U members will receive 1,000 bonus points — enough for a free entree. To top it off, Chipotle U members are eligible for special perks, including earning 20% more points per purchase and surprise deals for free food. It’s a sweet — or, in this case, savory — offer.

How To Redeem Chipotle U Rivalry Week Rewards

So, what else does Chipotle U enrollment get you? If you’re at one of the top 10 schools, at the end of Rivalry Week, you’ll see a Chipotle BOGO coupon appear in your rewards account. You’ll have a week to redeem your rewards, allowing you to buy two adult entrees for the price of one. That’s enough to share with a friend or have tasty leftovers for later in the week.