It’s that stressful time of year for sports fans, with the regular NBA season moving toward the playoffs, many people are both literally and metaphorically on the edge of their seats. While, tragically, my home team did not make it to the playoffs, the excitement for lots of men’s basketball fans is ramping up for the NBA championship games. Even if you aren’t a sports fan, you probably have a roommate, significant other, or family member who makes you watch games with them. Either way, you’re going to have another great reason to tune into the games this season, because Chipotle is partnering with the Men’s Major League Basketball Championship to bring you free entrees during the game. I don’t know about you, but I think a free burrito would solve all my problems.

If you want to know how to get free Chipotle, or just want an excuse to stay on your phone during games, I’ve got you covered. On June 2, Chipotle announced a collaboration with the NBA, the new Instant Freeplays collab that includes challenges for viewers to try and uncover. During every Coach’s Challenge — when the head coach requests an instant replay of a call made by officials during a game — Chipotle will post a hidden keyword on X that gives fans the chance to win a free entree. So, during each Coach’s Challenge, be sure to head to the Chipotle X account to grab the hidden keyword. The first 5,000 fans who text the keyword to the number 888222 will win a free entrée. Yep, it’s that easy.

So basically, rather than watching those long play reviews, Chipotle gives y’all a distraction from the halt in the gameplay. While you have to jump through a few hoops (not sorry for the pun) to hopefully be one of the lucky winners, it’ll be so worth it when you dig into your next burrito for zero dollars and zero cents. Don’t say I never gave you anything! (Well, *I* didn’t give you anything — for that you can thank Chipotle’s Instant Freeplays — but you know what I mean.)