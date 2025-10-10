As we fully enter the pre-Halloween (and pre-Halloweekend) season, there are lots of things to consider: What costume(s) should I wear? How am I going to survive Halloweekend? Is pumpkin spice delicious or overhyped? And now, Chipotle is asking fans to consider something new and different: How do I participate in Chipotle’s month of Chip-or-Treat deals?

From Oct. 6 until Oct. 30, 2025, Chipotle Rewards Members can receive weekly bonus goodies with the purchase of an entree, as part of Chipotle’s new Chip-or-Treat promotion. There are four goodies to earn — one for each week of the promotion — along with four exclusive Rewards Badges. So, how do you do it? Here’s what to know.

First, you need to be a Chipotle Rewards Member. If you’re not already, no sweat — joining Chipotle Rewards is free, and new members will receive an additional bonus — free chips and guac — with their first purchase. On top of this, Chipotle also runs a “Chipotle U” program that provides special benefits for college students to help them earn rewards points (and free food) faster.

After making a Chipotle Rewards account, members earn their Chip-or-Treat bonuses by purchasing a standard entree (bowl, burrito, salad, tacos, or quesadilla) either online or in store. Within a few hours of purchase, the member will receive an email with their personalized treat, valid for use for up to five days in person or via the app. Potential rewards include, but are not limited to, free guacamole, free chips, or bonus rewards points.

The Chip-or-Treat deals end with Chipotle’s 25th annual “Boorito” celebration on Friday, Oct. 31, where Rewards Members can unlock a $6 entree deal if they show up in costume. Select stores will also have extended Halloween hours to nourish those enjoying the nightlife.

“For 25 years, Boorito has been the can’t-miss Halloween tradition for our fans, and this year we’re expanding it into a full month of treats,” said Chris Brandt, President and Chief Brand Officer for Chipotle in their press release announcing the event. “No tricks, just delicious, real food made fresh every day and weekly rewards that make this October the biggest Halloween season ever at Chipotle.”

So, in addition to trick-or-treating for candy, consider treating yourself by going to Chipotle and cashing in on these spooktacular offers.