It’s official: Chipotle has brought back its mega-popular Burrito Vault digital game just in time for National Burrito Day 2025 (April 3). The game is simple enough: Players have to guess the correct combination of Chipotle ingredients (in the correct order) in order to unlock the vault and therefore access prizes. If you choose to play, you can score BOGO entree codes — or even, if you’re just that girl, free burritos for a year. All in all, the company is giving away more than $1 million in free burritos with this game.

When Chipotle’s Burrito Vault game launched in 2024, it was played more than two million times, with players claiming all available prizes in under 20 minutes — because let’s be honest, no one can resist a free burrito, especially if it’s from Chipotle. This year, though, the company is switching up how the game works, giving fans more opportunities to win between now and April 2.

From Monday, March 31, at 9 a.m. EST through Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. EST, Chipotle is switching up the code every hour at UnlockBurritoDay.com, giving you multiple chances to win. Prizes will be available for the first 2,500 Chipotle Rewards members who successfully decipher the Burrito Vault code each hour. If you’re the first person to unlock the vault in any given hour, you’d win free burritos for a whole year. And even though the saying goes, “if you snooze, you lose,” Chipotle is making sure no one walks away empty-handed: If all BOGO codes are gone by the time you unlock the vault, you are still able to receive 25 bonus Chipotle Rewards points (this can happen once during this campaign; so don’t expect to rach up a bunch of points every hour).

Worried about how long the IRL burrito line at your local Chipotle is? No need, because on April 3, Chipotle Rewards members can get free delivery on qualifying orders with the promo code DELIVER when you order online or through the Chipotle app. (Heads up: Additional fees might still apply, and you’ll need a minimum order total of $10 for the code to work.) Talk about a win-win for all burrito lovers on this holiday.

So, whether you want that BOGO code or you have your heart set on free burritos for the entire year, consider setting reminders for each hour so you don’t miss out on the fresh code drops — because if last year’s Burrito Vault hype is any indication, these prizes won’t be around for long.



Ready to roll the dice on free burritos? Head to UnlockBurritoDay.com, say a quick prayer to the guac gods, and start guessing. Your next Chipotle run just might be on the house.