This Build-Your-Own Chipotle Discount Will Help Feed All The Roomies

Is there anything more sacred than a dinner with your besties? Whether it’s a Sunday evening around an aesthetically set table, or just on the floor of your dorm room during a late weeknight study session, sharing a meal with friends in college is one of the best times to bond, recharge, and have some fun. And if it’s a meal college students, that means there’s a very high likelihood that what you’re eating on this occasion is none other than Chipotle. (No, I’m not psychic; I just know how much college students love their Chipotle.) And now, Chipotle has made it even easier to dine family-style with your friends, roommates, or sorority sisters with the new Build-Your-Own Chipotle offering.

Launching on Aug. 25, the Build-Your-Own Chipotle option is a family-style serving that feeds groups of four to six people with large, shareable portions of Chipotle’s ingredients — allowing individuals to build their own bowls, salads, or tacos based on their dietary preferences and restrictions. Each Build-Your-Own Chipotle order includes one protein (chicken, steak, braised beef barbacoa, carnitas, or sofritas), one rice (white rice or brown rice), one bean (black beans or pinto beans), one premium side (guac or queso blanco), a choice of three salsas or toppings (sour cream, tomatillo-red chili salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, or fresh tomato salsa), shredded romaine lettuce and cheese, two large bags of chips, eight soft taco tortillas, plus forks, napkins, and bowls for six people. You can also order an additional two large bags of chips and three large sides at extra costs.

Unlike Chipotle’s catering option — intended for 10 or more people, which you’ve probably seen utilized at student org meetings (or even parties, if your friends roll like that) — Build-Your-Own Chipotle doesn’t require much advance notice for you to place the order; it can be ready in as few as 15 minutes. And unlike the Chipotle app’s Group Order feature, this new offering encourages sharing versus individual servings. Build-Your-Own Chipotle is available to order online via the Chipotle app or on the Chipotle website.

Bonus: There’s A Build-Your-Own Chipotle Discount

To celebrate this new menu offering, Chipotle is offering customers $10 Build-Your-Own Chipotle orders from Aug. 26 through Oct. 21 (or until there have been 500,000 redemptions, whichever comes first). Just use the code TRYBYOC on the Chipotle app or website when ordering.

